Taiwan president launches domestically made guided missile corvette

President Tsai Ing-wen commissioned the Ta Chiang corvette in Su'ao Thursday. President Tsai Ing-wen commissioned the Ta Chiang corvette in Su'ao Thursday. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Thursday (Sept. 9) commissioned the Navy’s domestically made “Ta Chiang” corvette, the first of six vessels with air defense capabilities described as “aircraft carrier killers.”

The ship, which also has stealth characteristics and carries anti-ship missiles, was launched at a base in Suao, Yilan County, CNA reported. The Ta Chiang going into service amounted to “giving wings to a tiger” for the Navy’s efforts to defend the country, Tsai said.

The Ta Chiang spent the past nine months testing and training for its tasks. The ship has been fitted with the Sea Sword II missile system developed by Taiwan’s National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST, 中科院).

The Sea Sword II is an active radar-guided mid-range air defense missile that completed testing earlier this year. It can engage with anti-ship missiles and threats from airplanes simultaneously.

According to information supplied by the Navy, the Ta Chiang reaches a maximum speed of 40 knots, is 65 meters long and 14.8 m wide, and was built by Lung Teh Shipbuilding Co.