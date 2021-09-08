Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Taiwan’s minister of education explains expanded ESL initiatives

Soon Taiwanese children will begin having some non-language classes taught in English

  338
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/08 21:05
(<a data-ved="2ahUKEwiS5-eOuO_yAhVgyosBHXY3ApsQFnoECA8QAQ" href="https://moodle.mcu.edu.tw/" ping="/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=https://...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Minister of Education Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠) said Wednesday (Sept. 8) that Taiwan aims to implement immersive language environments for English classes in 60% of elementary and junior high schools by 2024.

Pan told reporters that in 2021, the ministry will begin enabling schools to use English even in some non-language classes too, CNA reported.

The goal is to achieve immersive language environments for English classes in 60% of schools below the senior high school level while teaching some other subjects in English at one-seventh of all schools. By 2030, the minister said he hoped to take the first initiative nationwide while expanding the latter to one-third of schools.

Pan added that beginning this year, 50 senior high schools will open experimental bilingual classes. Next year, he continued, Taiwan will have more foreign teachers than ever and will do its best to retain them.

He said that the ministry had directed National Taiwan Normal University and National Chung Cheng University to set up counseling centers for foreign teachers.

The ministry will also subsidize part of these teachers’ living expenses, including necessities, transportation, and accommodation, he added.

foreign teachers
National Taiwan Normal University
National Chung Cheng University
ESL

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s MOE subsidizes universities to promote bilingual learning
Taiwan’s MOE subsidizes universities to promote bilingual learning
2021/09/03 13:13
Taiwan attracts students disenchanted with Hong Kong’s post-security law higher education
Taiwan attracts students disenchanted with Hong Kong’s post-security law higher education
2021/08/27 09:50
Foreign teacher, cram school face charges for girl's spinal injuries
Foreign teacher, cram school face charges for girl's spinal injuries
2021/05/07 17:46
Young boy Taiwan's latest domestic COVID case
Young boy Taiwan's latest domestic COVID case
2021/05/01 14:40
Taiwan to recruit extra 300 foreign English teachers
Taiwan to recruit extra 300 foreign English teachers
2021/04/10 15:49

Updated : 2021-09-08 22:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Actor Nicholas Tse renouncing Canadian citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Actor Nicholas Tse renouncing Canadian citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Sept. 7-20
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Sept. 7-20
Chen says Level 3 possible if New Taipei outbreak spreads
Chen says Level 3 possible if New Taipei outbreak spreads
COVID cluster infection breaks out in New Taipei kindergarten
COVID cluster infection breaks out in New Taipei kindergarten
Taiwan reports breakthrough infection after Johnson & Johnson jab
Taiwan reports breakthrough infection after Johnson & Johnson jab
EVA Air pilots confirmed as delta infections in 2nd such outbreak in Taiwan
EVA Air pilots confirmed as delta infections in 2nd such outbreak in Taiwan
Chen says New Taipei kindergarten cluster 'highly likely' delta
Chen says New Taipei kindergarten cluster 'highly likely' delta
Taiwan reports 9 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 9 local COVID cases, no deaths
Tropical Storm Chanthu likely to come closest to Taiwan over weekend
Tropical Storm Chanthu likely to come closest to Taiwan over weekend
Typhoon Chanthu 'a beast,' Taiwan could issue sea warning Thursday
Typhoon Chanthu 'a beast,' Taiwan could issue sea warning Thursday