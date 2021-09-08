Acer Reports August Consolidated Revenues at NT$27.10 Billion, Up 24% Year-to-August

TAIPEI, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its August revenues at NT$27.10 billion, up 3.84% month-on-month. For year-to-August, consolidated revenues reached NT$204.54 billion with 24.0% year-on-year (YoY) growth.

Acer continues to see demand remaining higher than supply, and the business highlights for year-to-August are:

Gaming line [1] revenue grew by 35.1% YoY

revenue grew by 35.1% YoY Chromebook revenue grew by 63.4% YoY

Commercial notebook revenue grew by 51.9% YoY

Monitor revenue grew by 18.1% YoY

For August revenues, Acer's publicly listed subsidiaries all showed YoY growth, while new businesses under incubation also accelerated their momentum, such as Altos Computing with 47.2% YoY growth, which specializes in the workstation and server business.

[1] Includes gaming related products and businesses

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. As Acer evolves with the industry and changing lifestyles, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another, creating ecosystems and opening up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. Acer's 7,500 employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2021 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

Related Links :

http://www.acer.com