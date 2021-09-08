Alexa
Taiwan court upholds life sentence in Huashan Grassland murder

Victim's father to appeal in order to obtain death sentence

  286
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/08 19:38
The Taiwan High Court sentenced Chen Po-chien to life in prison Wednesday, but the victim's father says he will appeal. 

The Taiwan High Court sentenced Chen Po-chien to life in prison Wednesday, but the victim's father says he will appeal.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan High Court on Wednesday (Sept. 8) confirmed a life sentence for the archery teacher found guilty of raping, killing, and dismembering a female student at Taipei City’s Huashan Grassland in 2018.

Appeals were still possible, with the victim’s father saying he could not accept the verdict as the man had shown no remorse for the gruesome murder.

Chen Po-chien (陳伯謙), now 29, strangled the 30-year-old student, surnamed Kao (高), after she rejected his sexual advances. He proceeded to dismember her and dispersed her body parts in the mountains and inside a refrigerator at his own home.

At the close of the first trial in 2019, the Taipei District Court sentenced Chen to death, but in 2020, the Taiwan High Court reduced his sentence to life in prison, based on the premise that he had given himself up and cooperated with the investigation.

However, the Supreme Court disagreed and sent the case back for a retrial. In Wednesday’s verdict, the High Court ruled Chen had not cooperated, but nevertheless stood by the life sentence because the Taiwan Forensic Psychology Association had ruled that he could be rehabilitated through therapy, CNA reported.

Life in prison in Taiwan amounts to a minimum of 25 years without parole. Kao’s father said Wednesday Chen should have been sentenced to death, as he never apologized to the family and did not show any remorse for the killing.
Huashan murder
Huashan Grasslands
Chen Po-chien
death penalty
life sentence
appeal
Taiwan High Court
Huashan Grasslands murder

Updated : 2021-09-08 20:50 GMT+08:00

