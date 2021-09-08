Alexa
Taiwan LGBT Pride parade goes online for first time

Organizers plan immersive web experience in lieu of event

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/08 19:35
2021's Taiwan LGBT Pride parade goes online. (Taiwan LGBT Pride image)

2021's Taiwan LGBT Pride parade goes online. (Taiwan LGBT Pride image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Due to local COVID-19 outbreaks, the Taiwan Rainbow Civil Action Association (TWRCAA) announced on Sunday (Sept. 5) that this year's Taiwan LGBT Pride parade will be held online for the first time.

According to the organizer, this year’s theme, “I (LOVE) Being Out,” is supposed to reflect Taiwan’s new reality after legalizing same-sex marriage as well as life during the pandemic.

With over 200,000 people attending in 2019 and over 130,000 in 2020 despite COVID, the Taiwan event has been one of Asia’s biggest pride parades.

However, as the nation is currently struggling to curb the spread of the Delta variant, organizers have decided it would be impossible to meet epidemic-prevention standards this year.

Instead, TWRCAA has announced it will build an interactive website to provide an immersive “online parade” experience. The website will map out virtual parade routes and feature four channels as the “main stage” for the event’s concert and floats.

Other online events will include people relating their own personal stories, in-depth discussions of LGBT issues, celebrity shows, and chats with YouTubers and podcasters. An online market with 100 vendors will also be available for those who wish to purchase event merchandise.

To complement the online event, TWRCAA will also organize exhibits and activities in cities starting in October, depending on the pandemic.
