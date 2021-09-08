Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Photo of the Day

Photo of the Day: Sunrise over Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake

Mirror reflection captured of Sun Moon Lake 's Shuishe Pier

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/08 17:47
(Michael Adi photo)

(Michael Adi photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An Indonesian man captured this photo of a mirror reflection of Shuishe Pier at Sun Moon Lake last weekend.

The 26-year-old photographer, Michael Adi, who works in Taiwan as a software engineer, told Taiwan News that he snapped the photo just before sunrise at 5:30 a.m on Sunday (Sept. 5). When asked about the story behind the photo, Adi said that he and his group of friends had originally planned to tour the lake on Saturday, but bad weather stymied their plans.

As the weather appeared to clear on Sunday, he said that a friend suggested that they take a pre-dawn walk around Shuishe Pier to make up for lost time the previous day. Adi said that the sunrise that morning was much better than he expected, and "we were able to take amazing pictures" around the pier, he added.

Adi explained that he captured the photos with a Sigma 16mm F1.4 lens mounted on a Sony Alpha a6300 camera.

Photo of the Day: Sunrise over Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake
(Michael Adi photo)
Sun Moon Lake
Shuishe Pier
scenery
sunrise
dawn
scenic view
scenic areas
scenic views

RELATED ARTICLES

Photo of the Day: Taipei 101's mirror image
Photo of the Day: Taipei 101's mirror image
2021/08/27 16:36
'Nine Frog Acrobats' at Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake ready for tourists
'Nine Frog Acrobats' at Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake ready for tourists
2021/07/30 14:44
Photo of the Day: Water level reaches top frog at Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake
Photo of the Day: Water level reaches top frog at Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake
2021/06/23 17:56
Taiwan issues many tickets in national parks amid pandemic
Taiwan issues many tickets in national parks amid pandemic
2021/06/23 17:46
iPhone found 44 days after being dropped into Sun Moon Lake
iPhone found 44 days after being dropped into Sun Moon Lake
2021/04/23 17:41

Updated : 2021-09-08 18:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Actor Nicholas Tse renouncing Canadian citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Actor Nicholas Tse renouncing Canadian citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Sept. 7-20
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Sept. 7-20
Chen says Level 3 possible if New Taipei outbreak spreads
Chen says Level 3 possible if New Taipei outbreak spreads
COVID cluster infection breaks out in New Taipei kindergarten
COVID cluster infection breaks out in New Taipei kindergarten
Taiwan reports breakthrough infection after Johnson & Johnson jab
Taiwan reports breakthrough infection after Johnson & Johnson jab
EVA Air pilots confirmed as delta infections in 2nd such outbreak in Taiwan
EVA Air pilots confirmed as delta infections in 2nd such outbreak in Taiwan
Chen says New Taipei kindergarten cluster 'highly likely' delta
Chen says New Taipei kindergarten cluster 'highly likely' delta
Taiwan reports 9 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 9 local COVID cases, no deaths
Tropical Storm Chanthu likely to come closest to Taiwan over weekend
Tropical Storm Chanthu likely to come closest to Taiwan over weekend
The fall of Kabul is not the main event; the PRC threat is
The fall of Kabul is not the main event; the PRC threat is