Photo of the Day: Sunrise over Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An Indonesian man captured this photo of a mirror reflection of Shuishe Pier at Sun Moon Lake last weekend.

The 26-year-old photographer, Michael Adi, who works in Taiwan as a software engineer, told Taiwan News that he snapped the photo just before sunrise at 5:30 a.m on Sunday (Sept. 5). When asked about the story behind the photo, Adi said that he and his group of friends had originally planned to tour the lake on Saturday, but bad weather stymied their plans.

As the weather appeared to clear on Sunday, he said that a friend suggested that they take a pre-dawn walk around Shuishe Pier to make up for lost time the previous day. Adi said that the sunrise that morning was much better than he expected, and "we were able to take amazing pictures" around the pier, he added.

Adi explained that he captured the photos with a Sigma 16mm F1.4 lens mounted on a Sony Alpha a6300 camera.



