Taiwan president calls for national farm export marketing team

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In order to promote Taiwan’s agriculture overseas, the country should set up a national farm export marketing team, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said Wednesday (Sept. 8).

The government has already taken the necessary measures to improve the welfare of the farmers, but the next phase needs to include moves toward smart agriculture and a circular economy, the Liberty Times quoted the president as saying in a recorded address to an agricultural finance seminar.

After having persuaded many young people to return to the countryside and set up farming businesses there, the next step should be to take Taiwan’s agriculture international, Tsai said. A farm product export promotion team should emerge on a national level, and venture capital should pour resources into the sector to continue making it more resilient, the president added.

Tsai said that Taiwanese businesspeople overseas could play a part in developing new export markets and new destinations for farm produce from the nation.