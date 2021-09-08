Alexa
Taiwan to reopen Jiaming Lake and Shangyang cabins

Daily number of occupants allowed for each cabin will be set at 23

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/08 17:35
The Jiaming Lake mountain cabin (Taiwan News, George Liao photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taitung Forest District Office announced Wednesday (Sept. 8) that the Shangyang and Jiaming Lake cabins along the Jiaming Lake National Trail in Taitung County will reopen at one-third of their normal capacity on Friday.

The office’s announcement comes after the Cabinet announced Monday that the Level 2 pandemic alert is to be extended to Sept. 20, while certain restrictive measures are to be relaxed.

According to the office, the accommodation capacity of Shangyang and Jiaming Lake cabins before the COVID-19 pandemic was 70 people each cabin. After the reopening on Friday, the daily number of occupants allowed will be 23, UDN reported.

Four tent sites are also available for application at the Jiaming Lake campground. Masking is required for all hikers, mountain cabin guests, and campers, the office added.

The cabins and campsites must be applied for five days to two months in advance, according to the office. For applications, please visit this site.

Jiaming Lake (Taiwan News, George Liao photos)
Jiaming Lake
Jiaming Lake National Trail
Mt. Shangyang
Jiaming Lake mountain cabin
tent sites

Updated : 2021-09-08 18:36 GMT+08:00

