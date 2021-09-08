Taiwan representative office introduces power-grid sector to S Korean businesses

Officials from Taiwan's representative office in Busan in front of booth at Environment & Energy Tech. (Taiwan in Busan Facebook photo) Officials from Taiwan's representative office in Busan in front of booth at Environment & Energy Tech. (Taiwan in Busan Facebook photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — One of South Korea's biggest annual technology exhibitions last week introduced many of Taiwan's top power-grid companies and featured the Taiwan representative office in Busan.

The 2021 Environment & Energy Tech (ENTECH) was held at the Busan Exhibition and Convention Center (BEXCO) from Sept. 1-3. Among the 250 Korean tech companies and research centers, dozens of Taiwan power-grid companies were invited to display their cutting-edge technologies.

Taiwan’s representative office in Busan was invited to set up an exhibition booth under the name of "Taiwan." As such it helped introduce the latest developments in Taiwan's power-grid industry using publicity materials and videos.

“Our participation in the exhibition with the title of 'Taiwan' at BEXCO last week was quite successful,” the Taiwan representative office said. A local newspaper conducted an interview with the office Wednesday.