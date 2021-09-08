Taiwan's National Day gets a golden logo

Taiwan's National Day logo design is announced on Wednesday. (General Association of Chinese Culture photo) Taiwan's National Day logo design is announced on Wednesday. (General Association of Chinese Culture photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The promotional logo for Taiwan's National Day on Oct. 10 was revealed on Wednesday (Sept. 8) by the organizing committee.

Taiwan's National Day, also referred to as Double Ten Day, will feature a series of events, at which the logo will be prominently displayed on flags, invitation cards, and other items. The design project was promoted by the General Association of Chinese Culture (GACC).

Designed by the founder and chief designer of In Office studio, Feng Yu (馮宇), the "golden double 10" conveys the idea of democracy and globalization, he said.



GACC further explained the gold color represents sunshine, while peach red is passion, and green means freedom. Together, the logo encourages people to hang on until sunshine comes along — a nod to the all- pervasive pandemic affecting the normal functioning of society.

Also, the intertwined lines show the strong ties between Taiwan and other nations. Meanwhile, the six lines represent the spirit of freedom, democracy, human rights, justice, peace, and hope.

Some people online weren't quite so impressed, saying the logo looked like a "chip," while others hoped it was not the final design because it was rather plain compared to previous editions. Nevertheless, others were impressed and keen to buy products with the "pretty" logo.



