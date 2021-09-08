Chinese foreign minister to visit S Korea as talks stall with communist North

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Central and South Asia 2021 conference in July. (AP Photo) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Central and South Asia 2021 conference in July. (AP Photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Seoul's foreign ministry announced on Tuesday (Sept. 7) that China's foreign minister will visit the country after denuclearization talks with North Korea ground to a halt.

Wang Yi (王毅 ) will touch down in Seoul on Tuesday (Sept. 14) for an overnight stay during which he will meet with his South Korean counterpart, Chung Eui-yong, according to a Reuters report.

"The two ministers plan to exchange in-depth opinions about the situation on the Korean peninsula and regional and global issues," South Korean’s ministry said.

The ministry added that both sides would arrange a separate meeting with a focus on planning deeper cultural exchange to mark 30 years of official diplomatic relations next year. The visit comes amid stalled negotiations with Kim Jong-un’s regime.

Reactivation of inter-Korean hotlines in July had officials in South Korea hopeful for a diplomatic thaw and a resumption of denuclearization talks. But their counterparts in the North stopped answering their calls after South Korea and the U.S. began their annual military exercises last month.

North Korea has previously warned such exercises may trigger a security crisis on the peninsula.