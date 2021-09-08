International media publish foreign minister's call for Taiwan to join UN

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — More international news media outlets have run an article by Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) over the last few days, calling on the U.N. to allow the country to contribute to the global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, pursue the 2030 sustainable development goals, and fight against climate change.

The latest syndications come from news outlets in Spain, the Netherlands and Guam, according to a CNA report. The 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly (UNGA 76) in New York on Tuesday (Sept. 14) and Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) have been hard at work garnering diplomatic support ahead of the gathering.

Dutch media outlet The Post Online on Monday (Sept. 6) published Wu’s piece under the headline “Reimagining more resilient U.N. with Taiwan in it.”

Meanwhile, on Tuesday (Sept. 07) "The Diplomat in Spain" published a bilingual version of Wu’s piece, and informed its readers that Taiwan is a force for good, and the U.N.’s exclusion of Taiwan not only violates the principle of respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms, but hinders the functioning of the U.N.

Wu’s article also appeared on Guam’s Pacific Daily News and Pacific Island Times websites, saying Taiwan has the ability to contribute and is a positive influence in the world. It continued that when the world needs to work hard to recover from the pandemic, the U.N.’s rejection of Taiwan is amoral and not only harms Taiwan, but the wider world.

In the article, Wu stated that the world needs to work together to fight the ongoing pandemic. Taiwan’s effective response to the COVID outbreak, and its smooth coordination with the global supply chain and continued provision of assistance to partner countries around the world show it can make a constructive contribution to the global system through the U.N.