Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan-made drones to be deployed in upcoming Han Kuang exercise

Teng Yun UAVs undergoing performance tests, mass production to begin in 2022

  213
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/08 14:30
First-generation Teng Yun drone. 

First-generation Teng Yun drone.  (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The second-generation Teng Yun unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), developed by the National Chung Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST), has been conducting extensive performance tests at Jiashan Air Force Base in Hualien to prepare for the upcoming Han Kuang 37 military exercise.

For the past few days the drones have been undergoing performance tests, which were unannounced, as the Air Force and NCSIST wanted to keep the trials low-key, Liberty Times reported. Additionally, measures were taken to strengthen the base’s perimeter defenses.

The second-generation Teng Yun has a larger fuselage and a U.S.-made new engine. Also, its propeller and related components in the UAV’s rear have been significantly modified.

NCSIST has already manufactured four Teng Yun UAVs, two of which are first-generation, developed in 2016, and the other two are the newest variant. Development of the new drones began in 2018 and has been followed closely by the Ministry of National Defense, per Liberty Times.

The Teng Yuns will be deployed to participate in the Han Kuang 37 exercise and will be evaluated on their tactical performance.

The Teng Yun project is expected to last for four years from 2018-2021 at a cost of NT$3.45 billion (US$124.50 million). It is hoped the drone will complete trials by the end of this year and mass production can start in 2022.
Taiwan
Teng Yun drone
UAV
Taiwan Air Force
NCSIST
Han Kuang exercise

RELATED ARTICLES

More train tickets for Mid-Autumn Festival to go on sale in Taiwan Saturday
More train tickets for Mid-Autumn Festival to go on sale in Taiwan Saturday
2021/09/07 21:02
Taiwan swears in new government officials
Taiwan swears in new government officials
2021/09/07 17:11
National Taiwan University Hospital anesthetist tests positive for COVID
National Taiwan University Hospital anesthetist tests positive for COVID
2021/09/07 16:58
Countering China top priority for Japan: Leading PM contender
Countering China top priority for Japan: Leading PM contender
2021/09/07 16:24
Japan's defense minister says Tokyo cannot stand aside from developments in Taiwan
Japan's defense minister says Tokyo cannot stand aside from developments in Taiwan
2021/09/07 15:57

Updated : 2021-09-08 16:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Actor Nicholas Tse renouncing Canadian citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Actor Nicholas Tse renouncing Canadian citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Sept. 7-20
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Sept. 7-20
Chen says Level 3 possible if New Taipei outbreak spreads
Chen says Level 3 possible if New Taipei outbreak spreads
COVID cluster infection breaks out in New Taipei kindergarten
COVID cluster infection breaks out in New Taipei kindergarten
Taiwan reports breakthrough infection after Johnson & Johnson jab
Taiwan reports breakthrough infection after Johnson & Johnson jab
EVA Air pilots confirmed as delta infections in 2nd such outbreak in Taiwan
EVA Air pilots confirmed as delta infections in 2nd such outbreak in Taiwan
Chen says New Taipei kindergarten cluster 'highly likely' delta
Chen says New Taipei kindergarten cluster 'highly likely' delta
Taiwan reports 9 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 9 local COVID cases, no deaths
Tropical Storm Chanthu likely to come closest to Taiwan over weekend
Tropical Storm Chanthu likely to come closest to Taiwan over weekend
The fall of Kabul is not the main event; the PRC threat is
The fall of Kabul is not the main event; the PRC threat is