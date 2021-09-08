Taiwan-made drones to be deployed in upcoming Han Kuang exercise

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The second-generation Teng Yun unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), developed by the National Chung Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST), has been conducting extensive performance tests at Jiashan Air Force Base in Hualien to prepare for the upcoming Han Kuang 37 military exercise.

For the past few days the drones have been undergoing performance tests, which were unannounced, as the Air Force and NCSIST wanted to keep the trials low-key, Liberty Times reported. Additionally, measures were taken to strengthen the base’s perimeter defenses.

The second-generation Teng Yun has a larger fuselage and a U.S.-made new engine. Also, its propeller and related components in the UAV’s rear have been significantly modified.

NCSIST has already manufactured four Teng Yun UAVs, two of which are first-generation, developed in 2016, and the other two are the newest variant. Development of the new drones began in 2018 and has been followed closely by the Ministry of National Defense, per Liberty Times.

The Teng Yuns will be deployed to participate in the Han Kuang 37 exercise and will be evaluated on their tactical performance.

The Teng Yun project is expected to last for four years from 2018-2021 at a cost of NT$3.45 billion (US$124.50 million). It is hoped the drone will complete trials by the end of this year and mass production can start in 2022.