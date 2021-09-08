Taiwan to focus on talent training exchanges with ASEAN

Economic Affairs Minister Wang Mei-hua wants closer talent training and exchange cooperation with ASEAN. Economic Affairs Minister Wang Mei-hua wants closer talent training and exchange cooperation with ASEAN. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is an extremely important base for Taiwan, the nation will focus on the training and exchange of relevant talent, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said Wednesday (Sept. 8).

Other government officials addressing a forum in Taipei agreed, emphasizing Taiwan’s New Southbound Policy and its role in promoting trade, talent, and healthcare cooperation with the nations of Southeast Asia, CNA reported.

The policy, which the government launched in 2016, has proven to be prophetic, Wang said, as the trade war between the United States and China forced supply lines to shift, benefiting Taiwanese businesses active in Southeast Asia.

For the first eight months of 2021, Taiwanese exports to the region surged by 35.5% compared to the same period one year earlier, according to data from the Ministry of Finance.

The nature of the New Southbound Policy was likely to show thorough changes in the near future, Wang said, adding that she had been discussing the adjustments with the National Development Council, the Ministry of Education, and the Ministry of Labor.

Wang also announced that in late September, her ministry would help organize a whole series of forums about manufacturing in Southeast Asia. Small and medium enterprises could cooperate with larger corporations and private organizations to help upgrade the technological level of the manufacturing process, a formula that had attracted a lot of interest in Southeast Asia, she said.