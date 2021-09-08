Taiwan’s TSMC considers Kaohsiung expansion

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) said it would not rule out any possibility, in response to local media reports that it was planning on building a 7nm fab in Kaohsiung.

TSMC made the announcement in response to an Economic Daily News report saying the company intends to set up a 7nm plant in Kaohsiung’s Linyuan District, according to CNA. The report claimed that TSMC is looking to build the plant on a 169.5 hectare plot of land that used to be a CPC Corp. Taiwan naphtha cracking complex.

The report also claimed that the world’s largest contract chipmaker is slated to begin its Kaohsiung investment plan in 2023, and will initially construct six 7nm plants in the city.

TSMC did not respond directly to the report, but said that several factors come into play when deciding on new facility locations. It added that it would continue evaluating possible locations in Hsinchu, Taichung, and Kaohsiung.

The chipmaker also said that it would formally announce any expansion plans once they are finalized. TSMC currently produces advanced 7nm chips at a fab in Taichung’s Central Taiwan Science Park.