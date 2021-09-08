Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taipei City promotes CooC app to streamline parent-school interactions

Parents get access to tuition, grade, attendance information by linking to children’s accounts

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/08 12:24
Since its introduction in April, the CooC app has become popular with parents in Taipei. (Taipei City Department of Education photo)

Since its introduction in April, the CooC app has become popular with parents in Taipei. (Taipei City Department of Education photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei City Government Department of Education (DOE) has upgraded its Campus Parent-Child Account Integration service for the 2021 school year, providing parents access to student information through one unified portal.

In a press release, the DOE said through the CooC app, parents can get alerts when their children arrive and leave school, pay tuition, register absences, review grades, honors, penalties, and attendance records. Parents who have multiple children may also link their accounts to all their children, saving them the trouble of having to create and remember multiple accounts and passwords.

According to the CooC app website, the app also serves as a means for communication between parents and teachers, something traditionally done through a “contact book” (聯絡簿) in Taiwan. Notice sheets and reply slips are now online, while teachers can upload homework assignments, reminders, grades, and other notes daily for parents to see.

While DOE encourages rather than forces parents to use the app, UDN reported favorable feedback from parents. They liked the convenience, lower chance of children losing important documents, and reduced usage of paper.

For first-grader parents in Taipei, the app is a useful tool for up to 12 years, until their child graduates from senior high school. The CooC app is part of Taipei DOE’s CooC-Cloud, an online education platform offering abundant learning and teaching resources for all school levels between first and 12th grade.

The platform’s “OnO Online Classroom,” which provides various self-learning, exam revision, and even advanced placement videos, was flooded with traffic when schools in Taipei were suspended during Taiwan’s COVID-19 outbreak, according to Radio Taiwan International.

Since assuming office, Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) has made efforts to transform Taipei into a “Smart City.” Along with “TaipeiPASS,” which incorporates numerous city services, the “Smart Campus” is also one of Ko’s main focuses.
Taipei City Government
Education
Smart City
Smart Campus
CooC app
CooC-Cloud
Ko Wen-je

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei City aces COVID-19 response with smart technology
Taipei City aces COVID-19 response with smart technology
2021/09/04 09:15
Taipei Animal Shelter rebuilding plans halted, new location discussed
Taipei Animal Shelter rebuilding plans halted, new location discussed
2021/09/03 15:13
Taiwan’s MOE subsidizes universities to promote bilingual learning
Taiwan’s MOE subsidizes universities to promote bilingual learning
2021/09/03 13:13
New AIT director makes rounds in Taiwan
New AIT director makes rounds in Taiwan
2021/09/02 18:30
Taipei City wants COVID testing for university teaching staff
Taipei City wants COVID testing for university teaching staff
2021/09/02 17:46

Updated : 2021-09-08 13:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Actor Nicholas Tse renouncing Canadian citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Actor Nicholas Tse renouncing Canadian citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Sept. 7-20
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Sept. 7-20
COVID cluster infection breaks out in New Taipei kindergarten
COVID cluster infection breaks out in New Taipei kindergarten
Taiwan reports breakthrough infection after Johnson & Johnson jab
Taiwan reports breakthrough infection after Johnson & Johnson jab
EVA Air pilots confirmed as delta infections in 2nd such outbreak in Taiwan
EVA Air pilots confirmed as delta infections in 2nd such outbreak in Taiwan
Chen says New Taipei kindergarten cluster 'highly likely' delta
Chen says New Taipei kindergarten cluster 'highly likely' delta
Taiwan reports 9 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 9 local COVID cases, no deaths
Tropical Storm Chanthu likely to come closest to Taiwan over weekend
Tropical Storm Chanthu likely to come closest to Taiwan over weekend
Chen says Level 3 possible if New Taipei outbreak spreads
Chen says Level 3 possible if New Taipei outbreak spreads
The fall of Kabul is not the main event; the PRC threat is
The fall of Kabul is not the main event; the PRC threat is