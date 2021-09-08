Alexa
7 Taipei schools suspend classes due to COVID cluster

Over 600 students sent home due to COVID outbreak in New Taipei City

  739
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/08 11:58
Worker disinfects elementary school in Taipei's Nangang District on Wednesday.

Worker disinfects elementary school in Taipei's Nangang District on Wednesday. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Over 600 students have been affected by class suspensions at seven schools across Taipei in response to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases in New Taipei City.

By Tuesday (Sept. 7), a cluster infection at a kindergarten in New Taipei that was first detected over the weekend had risen to 16 cases. In addition to the kindergarten, five other schools in New Taipei on Tuesday announced full and partial closures due to contact with the cluster and suspected cases among students.

Taipei's Department of Education (DOE) announced Tuesday evening that three elementary schools and four kindergartens have suspended classes after students were found to have come in contact with confirmed cases in New Taipei. They were told to enter home isolation.

The elementary schools include one in Nangang District, one in Zhongzheng District, and one in Datong District. The kindergartens include one in Nangang, one in Zhongshan, and two in Zhongzheng.

A total of 619 students have been affected by the class suspensions and 169 students and family members have entered home isolation. The suspension of classes at these schools ranges from three days to two weeks.

The DOE stressed that during the cessation of face-to-face classes, online learning methods will be adopted instead to ensure children can continue their studies.
Updated : 2021-09-08 13:31 GMT+08:00

