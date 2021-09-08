Alexa
Chinese electronic warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ

Intrusion marks fifth day in a row China has sent planes into zone

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/08 10:30
Chinese Y-8 EW. (MND photo)

Chinese Y-8 EW. (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Tuesday morning (Sept. 7), marking the sixth intrusion this month.

A People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare plane flew into the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, broadcast radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the PLAAF plane.

Yesterday’s incident marks the fifth day in a row Beijing has sent planes into Taiwan’s identification zone. China has been sending a mix of spotter planes, fighter planes, and bombers so far this month into the zone.

Since September last year, Beijing has stepped up gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner of the zone.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves. Gray zone tactics are defined “as an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

According to MND data, Chinese aircraft were tracked in Taiwan’s ADIZ 14 times in July, 10 times in June, 18 times in May, 22 times in April, 18 times in March, 17 times in February, and 27 times in January. Last year, they were observed 19 times in December, 22 times in November, and 22 times in October.
Chinese electronic warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Flight path of Chinese plane on Sept. 7. (MND image)
Taiwan ADIZ
Taiwan MND
Shaanxi Y-8

Updated : 2021-09-08 13:31 GMT+08:00

