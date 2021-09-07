Afghanistan: Taliban announce new caretaker government

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid announced on Tuesday who will be appointed to key government posts as the group assumes complete power over Afghanistan.

Despite claims they would rule differently to the group's repressive regime in the 1990s, the list was filled with mostly old guard stalwarts.

Who's who in the Taliban government?

A spokesman for the militants said that Hassan Akhund will be acting prime minister, Sarrajuddin Haqqani will be acting interior minister, Mullah Yaqoob will be acting defense minister, and Amir Khan Muttaqi will be acting foreign minister.

Akhund has been the leader of the Taliban's leadership council for decades. Yaqoob is the son of Taliban founder Mohammed Omar. Haqqani is the scion of a powerful family and leader of the power Haqqani network, which has become a sub-organization of the Taliban in its own right. Muttaqi is an established part of the group's diplomacy apparatus, representing the Islamist organization at UN-brokered peace negotiations.

The list did not appear to include any non-Taliban figures, which had been demanded by the international community.

They also reportedly disbanded the Ministry for Women's Affairs, days after violently clamping down on a woman-led protests against curbs to their freedoms under Taliban rule.

What is the situation in Afghanistan?

On Monday, the Taliban claimed victory in the northeastern Panjshir province — the last Afghan region still holding out against their rule. However, resistance forces in Panjshir said the fighting was still ongoing.

As US forces began leaving the country after a twenty-year operation on August 15, the Taliban took advantage of the move to push through the vast majority of the country and reclaim power.

Thousands of refugees fled to the country's borders and there was a desperate scramble for foreign nationals to evacuate the country.

es/rt (AP, Reuters)