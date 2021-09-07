Alexa
More train tickets for Mid-Autumn Festival to go on sale in Taiwan Saturday

Neither standing room nor non-reserved seats allowed on TRA express and THSR trains for now

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/07 21:02
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) announced on Tuesday (Sept. 7) that the bookings of newly available train tickets for during the Mid-Autumn Festival will begin on Saturday (Sept. 11).

The announcement follows the Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) decision on Monday to increase the passenger capacity on both TRA and Taiwan High Speed Rail (THSR) trains that had been restricted due to the pandemic.

The capacity on TRA express and THSR trains had earlier been raised from 70% to 80%. On Monday, the CECC rescinded all passenger limits on such trains, CNA reported. However, neither standing room tickets nor non-reserved seats will be allowed for the time being, the CECC said.

The TRA said bookings for newly available express train tickets, which amount to about 12,000 tickets daily, will begin immediately. Bookings for such tickets for the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday (Sept. 17-22) will start at 9 a.m. on Sept. 11.

In addition, bookings for TRA express trains for the Double 10 Festival holiday (Oct. 8-12) will begin at midnight on Sept. 10.

The Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp said bookings for the newly available tickets can be made for weekdays immediately. An announcement will be made soon concerning such tickets for the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, the company added.

Updated : 2021-09-07 22:59 GMT+08:00

