Make the Most of iShopChangi's 9.9 Promotions and Best Priced Deals this September!

With two exclusive deals on offer at iShopChangi, there has never been a better time for you to go on a shopping spree. From today till the end of September, make the best of your online shopping experience with attractive prices on the latest electronic gadgets, jewellery and more!

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 7 September 2021 - Snap up a brand new gadget or stock up your home bar with the incredible 9.9 promotion on iShopChangi. Together with the Best Priced Deals promotion for the month of September, now is the best time to go all out on a shopping spree!









Enjoy Up To 10% When You Check Out With '99SPECIALS'

From 9 to 11 September, get up to 10% off on iShopChangi! With no minimum spend, simply apply the code '99SPECIALS' and receive a discount of up to $50. Whether it's the latest electronics, luxury fashion or branded beauty products you're after, now is the perfect time to seal the deal and take your order to the checkout!

Never Miss Out On The Best Priced Deals

If you've already exhausted your redemptions for the 9.9 promo, there's more with iShopChangi's Best Priced Deals this September! Enjoy attractive discounts on wine and spirits, food, beauty, electronics, and health and wellness products for a limited time only.





Till 30 September, get up to 30% off on select Moscatos, such as the T'Gallant Pink Moscato Non Vintage, Angas Premium Moscato and Bottego Il Vino Dell Amore. If gin's your thing, check out Four Pillars for a host of discounted gins from Australia. Meanwhile, those with a hankering for sake can enjoy a tipple of Dassai Junmai Daiginjo 45, with premium bottles of 39 and 23 also available.





Beauty fanatics, fear not: there are fantastic deals for you, too! Till 19 September, get your hands on rejuvenating, beauty-enhancing, pick-me-up tonics by Kinohimitsu. At more than 50% off, you can snap up the Kinohimitsu Bird Nest with Red Dates and Wolfberries at just $35! Alternatively, order an IDS Skincare Skin Rebalance Set complete with C-Plus and Pore Formula before 15 September for just $210, reduced from $300 — a staggering $90 off.





While the 9.9 promo cannot be applied on products with Best Priced Deals, you can still take advantage of these promos by carting out separately!

Free Delivery Islandwide!

On all orders over $59, you can enjoy free delivery to Singaporean addresses direct from iShopChangi. These offers won't last forever, so head on over to the checkout and see what you can take home while stocks last. For those hungry for more savings, explore the Changi Rewards programme, where you can access the exclusive privileges available to all to loyal customers. Sign up for free today and receive 10% off your first purchase!





About iShopChangi

iShopChangi was launched in 2013 as an extension of Changi Airport's promise to deliver greater comfort and convenience to travellers in its suite of airport retail offerings. Passengers can browse and purchase tax- and duty-free products across all terminals between 30 days to 12 hours pre-flight on the e-store – and choose to collect their items at Collection Centres within departure, upon arrival or have them delivered free in Singapore. Providing easy access to over 30,000 products across 900 brands and exclusives such as Changi First product launches, the site has since received global recognition with its award for Best Website – Retail Customer Facing at The Moodies: the Airport and Travel Retail Digital Media Awards 2018. In early 2020, the e-commerce store started to retail a selection tax- and duty-absorbed products to Singapore-based residents without the need to fly.

