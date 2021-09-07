Taiwan’s TSMC named No. 6 brand of the future ahead of Samsung

TSMC leaps from No. 25 to No. 6 on the annual FutureBrand Index. TSMC leaps from No. 25 to No. 6 on the annual FutureBrand Index. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) overtook South Korean behemoth Samsung to be ranked the No. 6 brand of the future, reports said Tuesday (Sept. 7).

On the FutureBrand Index, the Taiwanese contract chipmaker jumped from last year’s No. 25 to end up at No. 6, while its chief foreign rival, Samsung, tumbled to No. 13 from No. 3, the Liberty Times reported.

The index reorders the “Global Top 100 Companies by Market Capitalization” by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) according to perception strength to show how “future-proof” prominent multinationals are in reality.

The top of the 2021 list featured semiconductor maker ASML Holding of the Netherlands, followed by Apple Inc. A total of 3,000 experts ranked the companies for factors including innovation, creativity, and independence.