Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s TSMC named No. 6 brand of the future ahead of Samsung

Taiwanese contract chipmaker leaps 19 spots

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/07 17:47
TSMC leaps from No. 25 to No. 6 on the annual FutureBrand Index. 

TSMC leaps from No. 25 to No. 6 on the annual FutureBrand Index.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) overtook South Korean behemoth Samsung to be ranked the No. 6 brand of the future, reports said Tuesday (Sept. 7).

On the FutureBrand Index, the Taiwanese contract chipmaker jumped from last year’s No. 25 to end up at No. 6, while its chief foreign rival, Samsung, tumbled to No. 13 from No. 3, the Liberty Times reported.

The index reorders the “Global Top 100 Companies by Market Capitalization” by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) according to perception strength to show how “future-proof” prominent multinationals are in reality.

The top of the 2021 list featured semiconductor maker ASML Holding of the Netherlands, followed by Apple Inc. A total of 3,000 experts ranked the companies for factors including innovation, creativity, and independence.
TSMC
FutureBrand Index
ASML
Samsung

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s TSMC stock price hits new 6-month high, price target now eclipses NT$1,000
Taiwan’s TSMC stock price hits new 6-month high, price target now eclipses NT$1,000
2021/09/06 16:22
SMIC to build 28nm chip plant to compete with Taiwan’s TSMC
SMIC to build 28nm chip plant to compete with Taiwan’s TSMC
2021/09/06 14:26
Taiwan’s TSMC gains as Tencent, Alibaba lose market value
Taiwan’s TSMC gains as Tencent, Alibaba lose market value
2021/09/03 11:47
Taiwan’s TSMC asking suppliers to reduce prices by 15%
Taiwan’s TSMC asking suppliers to reduce prices by 15%
2021/09/01 12:44
Taiwan’s TSMC remains top global contract chipmaker in Q2
Taiwan’s TSMC remains top global contract chipmaker in Q2
2021/08/31 17:48

Updated : 2021-09-07 19:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Actor Nicholas Tse renouncing Canadian citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Actor Nicholas Tse renouncing Canadian citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Sept. 7-20
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Sept. 7-20
COVID cluster infection breaks out in New Taipei kindergarten
COVID cluster infection breaks out in New Taipei kindergarten
Taiwan reports 9 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 9 local COVID cases, no deaths
Filipino students look forward to learning in Taiwan
Filipino students look forward to learning in Taiwan
EVA Air pilots confirmed as delta infections in 2nd such outbreak in Taiwan
EVA Air pilots confirmed as delta infections in 2nd such outbreak in Taiwan
Taiwan sends out 1.1 million texts after COVID cluster case
Taiwan sends out 1.1 million texts after COVID cluster case
Taiwan reports breakthrough infection after Johnson & Johnson jab
Taiwan reports breakthrough infection after Johnson & Johnson jab
Taiwan’s EVA Air scraps Chicago flights, sacks COVID-positive pilot
Taiwan’s EVA Air scraps Chicago flights, sacks COVID-positive pilot
Taiwan climbs 15 places to rank 27th in COVID Recovery Index
Taiwan climbs 15 places to rank 27th in COVID Recovery Index