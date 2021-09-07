Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan’s Health Promotion Administration spreads awareness of childhood cancer

HPA director-general and Childhood Cancer Foundation chair say adults should be wary of nine symptoms

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/07 17:53
Artwork submitted by Yao Liang-yu in 2018's "Gold Ribbon Little Warriors Art Exhibition." (MOHW photo)

Artwork submitted by Yao Liang-yu in 2018's "Gold Ribbon Little Warriors Art Exhibition." (MOHW photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Health Promotion Administration (HPA) highlighted the importance of early discovery and treatment of childhood cancer in a press release published on Tuesday (Sept. 7) for “Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.”

HPA Director-General Wu Chao-chun (吳昭軍) said that according to the administration’s cancer registration database, every year in Taiwan there are approximately 500 new cases of cancer in people under the age of 18.

According to the HPA, while most causes for childhood cancer remain unknown, juvenile cancer patients have a higher survival rate of nearly 80%, compared to adult patients’ nearly 60%. Additionally, the earlier cancer is discovered in a child and the earlier treatments begin, the more likely it can be cured.

In order to discover childhood cancer as early as possible, Director-General Wu and Childhood Cancer Foundation Chair Lin Tung-tsan (林東燦) urged parents and teachers to watch out for the following symptoms:

  • Fever: fevers that last for over a week for unknown reasons
  • Redness: bruises, red blood spots, mucosal bleeding (such as nosebleeds and gum bleeding), or bruises around the eye
  • Bloating: bloating of lymph nodes around the neck, armpits, and groin areas for unknown reasons, especially if the bloating exceeds two centimeters, is fixed, and is not painful
  • Swelling: lumps on any part of the body
  • Pain: pains and aches for unknown reasons, such as headaches, limbs pains (especially in legs), chest and stomach pains
  • Neuro: neurological symptoms such as headaches, vomiting, double vision, weakness, loss of coordination
  • Vision: retinoblastoma can be identified through ophthalmoscopy
  • Lightness: weight loss and loss of appetite for unknown reasons, lower-than-average growth curve
  • Paleness: pale facial color due to anemia

Should a child show any of the above signs, he or she should immediately visit a hospital for check-ups and treatments.
Health Promotion Administration
HPA
childhood cancer
children's cancer
Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
Childhood Cancer Foundation
cancer

RELATED ARTICLES

Recalled J&J sunscreen products not being sold in Taiwan
Recalled J&J sunscreen products not being sold in Taiwan
2021/07/15 15:56
Pfizer halts distribution of anti-smoking drug after finding carcinogen
Pfizer halts distribution of anti-smoking drug after finding carcinogen
2021/06/25 16:00
Shiota Chiharu weaves powerful message in breathtaking Taipei show
Shiota Chiharu weaves powerful message in breathtaking Taipei show
2021/05/01 10:00
Hong Kong veteran actor Liu Kai-chi dies at 66
Hong Kong veteran actor Liu Kai-chi dies at 66
2021/03/29 12:54
Taiwan to offer genetic testing for treatment of 6 cancers
Taiwan to offer genetic testing for treatment of 6 cancers
2021/03/06 09:00

Updated : 2021-09-07 18:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Actor Nicholas Tse renouncing Canadian citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Actor Nicholas Tse renouncing Canadian citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Sept. 7-20
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Sept. 7-20
COVID cluster infection breaks out in New Taipei kindergarten
COVID cluster infection breaks out in New Taipei kindergarten
Taiwan reports 9 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 9 local COVID cases, no deaths
Filipino students look forward to learning in Taiwan
Filipino students look forward to learning in Taiwan
EVA Air pilots confirmed as delta infections in 2nd such outbreak in Taiwan
EVA Air pilots confirmed as delta infections in 2nd such outbreak in Taiwan
Taiwan sends out 1.1 million texts after COVID cluster case
Taiwan sends out 1.1 million texts after COVID cluster case
Taiwan reports breakthrough infection after Johnson & Johnson jab
Taiwan reports breakthrough infection after Johnson & Johnson jab
Taiwan’s EVA Air scraps Chicago flights, sacks COVID-positive pilot
Taiwan’s EVA Air scraps Chicago flights, sacks COVID-positive pilot
Taiwan climbs 15 places to rank 27th in COVID Recovery Index
Taiwan climbs 15 places to rank 27th in COVID Recovery Index