Taiwan’s Health Promotion Administration spreads awareness of childhood cancer

Artwork submitted by Yao Liang-yu in 2018's "Gold Ribbon Little Warriors Art Exhibition." (MOHW photo) Artwork submitted by Yao Liang-yu in 2018's "Gold Ribbon Little Warriors Art Exhibition." (MOHW photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Health Promotion Administration (HPA) highlighted the importance of early discovery and treatment of childhood cancer in a press release published on Tuesday (Sept. 7) for “Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.”

HPA Director-General Wu Chao-chun (吳昭軍) said that according to the administration’s cancer registration database, every year in Taiwan there are approximately 500 new cases of cancer in people under the age of 18.

According to the HPA, while most causes for childhood cancer remain unknown, juvenile cancer patients have a higher survival rate of nearly 80%, compared to adult patients’ nearly 60%. Additionally, the earlier cancer is discovered in a child and the earlier treatments begin, the more likely it can be cured.

In order to discover childhood cancer as early as possible, Director-General Wu and Childhood Cancer Foundation Chair Lin Tung-tsan (林東燦) urged parents and teachers to watch out for the following symptoms:

Fever: fevers that last for over a week for unknown reasons

Redness: bruises, red blood spots, mucosal bleeding (such as nosebleeds and gum bleeding), or bruises around the eye

Bloating: bloating of lymph nodes around the neck, armpits, and groin areas for unknown reasons, especially if the bloating exceeds two centimeters, is fixed, and is not painful

Swelling: lumps on any part of the body

Pain: pains and aches for unknown reasons, such as headaches, limbs pains (especially in legs), chest and stomach pains

Neuro: neurological symptoms such as headaches, vomiting, double vision, weakness, loss of coordination

Vision: retinoblastoma can be identified through ophthalmoscopy

Lightness: weight loss and loss of appetite for unknown reasons, lower-than-average growth curve

Paleness: pale facial color due to anemia

Should a child show any of the above signs, he or she should immediately visit a hospital for check-ups and treatments.