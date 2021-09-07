Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan, Japan, Philippines must hold line against Chinese expansion: Filipino ex-admiral

Former admiral calls for new three-way military drills to shore up defensive perimeter of first island chain

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/07 18:15
USS Benfold (DDG 65) patrolling Taiwan Strait on July 28. (U.S. Navy photo)

USS Benfold (DDG 65) patrolling Taiwan Strait on July 28. (U.S. Navy photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Retired Philippine Rear Admiral Rommel Jude Ong said Taiwan is at the core of the first island chain, making its participation in joint military exercises with Japan and the Philippines not an option but a necessity.

Ong said the security of Taiwan, Japan, and the Philippines is inextricably linked and that it will be impossible to resist China’s continued expansion into the waters that lie between them unless the three join hands and work together, according to a Liberty Times report.

Ong said he doubts the U.S. could single-handedly resist China's expansion, therefore countries in the region must join together to ensure the integrity of the single island chain. The retired admiral called on Taiwan, Japan, and the Philippines to establish mechanisms for joint maritime military cooperation that could facilitate an integrated strategy.

He said the Bashi Strait is the most critical area for the Philippines, whereas the waters around the Diaoyutai (Senkaku) Islands are vital for Japan. Taiwan is the central link that holds the first island chain together, thus its participation in joint exercises is of the utmost importance, he said.

Wang Chun-yan (王尊彥), a scholar at Taiwan’s Institute for National Defense and Security Research Academy, pointed out that Japan and the Philippines have held joint military and naval exercises in the past. He agrees maintaining a high level of connectivity with the other two countries' security sectors is of great importance to Taiwan and that it is also conducive to the stability of Japan and the Philippines.
Japan
Pacific Ocean
geopolitics
Philippine navy
Chinese militarism
first island chain

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's I-Mei sends Mid-Autumn gift boxes to US, Japan as thanks for vaccine donations
Taiwan's I-Mei sends Mid-Autumn gift boxes to US, Japan as thanks for vaccine donations
2021/09/04 17:50
Dalian's ‘Kyoto-style promenade’ closes due to anti-Japan sentiment in China
Dalian's ‘Kyoto-style promenade’ closes due to anti-Japan sentiment in China
2021/09/04 13:34
US defense bill may see Five Eyes swell to nine to counter China
US defense bill may see Five Eyes swell to nine to counter China
2021/09/03 17:48
Taiwan thanks Japan for scheduled 4th vaccine donation
Taiwan thanks Japan for scheduled 4th vaccine donation
2021/09/03 15:42
'Star privilege': Japanese netizens spurn Ayase Haruka's priority hospitalization for COVID-19
'Star privilege': Japanese netizens spurn Ayase Haruka's priority hospitalization for COVID-19
2021/09/01 17:57

Updated : 2021-09-07 18:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Actor Nicholas Tse renouncing Canadian citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Actor Nicholas Tse renouncing Canadian citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Sept. 7-20
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Sept. 7-20
COVID cluster infection breaks out in New Taipei kindergarten
COVID cluster infection breaks out in New Taipei kindergarten
Taiwan reports 9 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 9 local COVID cases, no deaths
Filipino students look forward to learning in Taiwan
Filipino students look forward to learning in Taiwan
EVA Air pilots confirmed as delta infections in 2nd such outbreak in Taiwan
EVA Air pilots confirmed as delta infections in 2nd such outbreak in Taiwan
Taiwan sends out 1.1 million texts after COVID cluster case
Taiwan sends out 1.1 million texts after COVID cluster case
Taiwan reports breakthrough infection after Johnson & Johnson jab
Taiwan reports breakthrough infection after Johnson & Johnson jab
Taiwan’s EVA Air scraps Chicago flights, sacks COVID-positive pilot
Taiwan’s EVA Air scraps Chicago flights, sacks COVID-positive pilot
Taiwan climbs 15 places to rank 27th in COVID Recovery Index
Taiwan climbs 15 places to rank 27th in COVID Recovery Index