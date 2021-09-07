Taiwan swears in new government officials

Government officials being sworn in on Tuesday. (Presidential Office photo) Government officials being sworn in on Tuesday. (Presidential Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Tuesday (Sept. 7) presided over the swearing-in ceremony of administrative staff from the Cabinet, Examination Yuan, National Security Council, and Academia Sinica.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Presidential Office Monday morning, with Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德), President of the Examination Yuan Jong-Tsun Huang (黃榮村), and Presidential Office Secretary General David Lee (李大維) attending the event, according to a Presidential Office press release.

Academia Sinica President James Liao (廖俊智) led the ceremony by reading the oath out loud to the officials.

Those sworn in on Tuesday included General Chen Pao-yu (陳寶餘), chief of the General Staff; General Wang Shin-lung (王信龍), deputy minister of national defense; Chin-Shing Huang (黃進興), vice president of Academia Sinica; Hu Mu-yuan (胡木源), deputy director of the National Security Bureau; and others.