Tibet government in exile expresses willingness to talk to China

Central Tibetan Administration in India has formed taskforce

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/07 16:52
Central Tibetan Administration President Penpa Tsering. 

Central Tibetan Administration President Penpa Tsering.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — If China expresses willingness to open peace talks, the Tibetan government in exile will appoint an envoy to conduct the negotiations, its leader said Monday (Sept. 6).

Speaking to mark the 100th day since he was elected president of the Central Tibetan Administration in India, Penpa Tsering emphasized his two main tasks were preventing COVID-19 and promoting peace talks with Beijing, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported.

A newly formed strategic planning taskforce to manage eventual talks has already been formed, he said. The group collects and analyzes information before reporting to the Tibetan leaders.

Even though the Dalai Lama emphasized he was not striving for independence for Tibet, but mostly for a high degree of cultural autonomy, China’s communist regime still abandoned talks in 2010 and has not shown any intention of resuming contact since, reports said.
Updated : 2021-09-07 17:20 GMT+08:00

