Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Suspects trash diner in central Taiwan for denying them indoor service

Suspects overturned tables and stall

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/07 15:53
Suspects trash diner in central Taiwan for denying them indoor service

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Police have arrested two of four people allegedly involved in the trashing of a diner in Taichung early Tuesday (Sept. 7) after they were denied indoor service.

Police said that seven people in two cars arrived at a well-known braised pork and rice eatery on Hankou Road in the city’s North District a 1:24 a.m. on Tuesday, CNA reported. One suspect got out and asked whether they could dine in and if the restaurant sold chicken nuggets or plastic bags.

According to police, the diner’s manager, surnamed Chiu (邱), said the potential patron was not wearing a mask, so she told him there was no indoor dining, nor did they sell nuggets. The man then walked out of the restaurant.

Three other men then got out of the car, entered the diner, and started flipping over tables and a stall, causing a big pot of braised pork to spill. The suspects fled the scene and drove to Hsinchu, CNA reported, citing the police.

Using surveillance camera footage, police were able to identify the two vehicles. Authorities tracked down two of the suspects in Baoshan Township, Hsinchu County.

The two suspects said they lived in Hsinchu and were visiting friends in Taichung. They told authorities they got upset after being denied service, so they trashed the place.

The diner said it would not press charges; however, police will refer the two suspects to the Taichung District Prosecutors Office on suspicion of having committed offenses of interference with public order. Police said they are continuing to look for the other two suspects.

The suspects will also be referred to the city’s health bureau for punishment for not wearing masks, a violation of the Communicable Disease Control Act, per CNA.
diner
braised pork rice
Taichung
Taichung City Police Department
trashing

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei Book Fair opens new chapter in Taichung
Taipei Book Fair opens new chapter in Taichung
2021/08/27 17:32
Central Taiwan district administers AstraZeneca vaccine as Moderna by accident
Central Taiwan district administers AstraZeneca vaccine as Moderna by accident
2021/08/21 11:30
Taiwanese woman injured after road swallows her car
Taiwanese woman injured after road swallows her car
2021/08/11 15:45
Michelin announces 2021 Taipei and Taichung Bib Gourmand winners
Michelin announces 2021 Taipei and Taichung Bib Gourmand winners
2021/08/11 13:29
Taiwanese charity helps homeless man celebrate birthday
Taiwanese charity helps homeless man celebrate birthday
2021/08/08 18:00

Updated : 2021-09-07 16:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Actor Nicholas Tse renouncing Canadian citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Actor Nicholas Tse renouncing Canadian citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Sept. 7-20
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Sept. 7-20
COVID cluster infection breaks out in New Taipei kindergarten
COVID cluster infection breaks out in New Taipei kindergarten
Filipino students look forward to learning in Taiwan
Filipino students look forward to learning in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 9 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 9 local COVID cases, no deaths
EVA Air pilots confirmed as delta infections in 2nd such outbreak in Taiwan
EVA Air pilots confirmed as delta infections in 2nd such outbreak in Taiwan
Taiwan sends out 1.1 million texts after COVID cluster case
Taiwan sends out 1.1 million texts after COVID cluster case
Taiwan reports breakthrough infection after Johnson & Johnson jab
Taiwan reports breakthrough infection after Johnson & Johnson jab
Taiwan’s EVA Air scraps Chicago flights, sacks COVID-positive pilot
Taiwan’s EVA Air scraps Chicago flights, sacks COVID-positive pilot
Taiwan climbs 15 places to rank 27th in COVID Recovery Index
Taiwan climbs 15 places to rank 27th in COVID Recovery Index