Saint Kitts and Nevis PM praises Taiwan's resilience before China's threats

PM Harris accepts second shipment container with donations from Simply Help Foundation

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/07 15:53
Saint Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Timothy Harris accepts donations from Simply Help Foundation.

Saint Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Timothy Harris accepts donations from Simply Help Foundation. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — During a meeting with the Simply Help Foundation (幫幫忙基金會) in Los Angeles, Saint Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Timothy Harris expressed thanks for the medical help Taiwan has offered during the pandemic and praised the development and resilience of Taiwan’s democracy, CNA reported.

“In the past twenty years, what I most admire about the government and people of Taiwan is that despite hostility from across the Taiwan Strait, Taiwan as a country has developed steadily, creating domestic peace and prosperity,” Harris was quoted as saying.

According to Harris, Taiwan was one of the first countries to form diplomatic ties with Saint Kitts and Nevis after its independence in 1983. He said Saint Kitts and Nevis shares Taiwan’s ideals of democracy, freedom, and economic prosperity, and has often supported Taiwan in international matters, including backing Taiwan's bids to join the World Health Organization and the United Nations.

The Simply Help Foundation’s donation to Saint Kitts and Nevis includes medical supplies such as masks, face shields, and hand sanitizers, as well as hurricane supplies like generators and food.

Simply Help Founder and Executive Director Tina Bow (鮑潘曉黛) told CNA that the shipping container for Saint Kitts and Nevis also included “a computer classroom,” consisting of 10 new computers and accessories. With these, she hoped to not only provide emergency assistance but also promote skill acquisition.

Tina Bow immigrated to the U.S. in 1980 and founded the organization after finding success in real estate and local politics in Los Angeles. Apart from receiving consultative status in the UN’s Economic and Social Council, the Simply Help Foundation also established partnerships with various political leaders around the world.
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Timothy Harris
charity
donations
Simply Help Foundation

