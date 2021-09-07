Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Light sculptures to bring immersive experience to Taiwan's Hsinchu

Light section of Hsinchu Art Festival will take place across three parks

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/07 19:30
(Hsinchu City Government photo)

(Hsinchu City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2021 Hsinchu Art Festival's "light district" will run for one month across the northwestern city.

The "Future of Technology" area of the festival will feature three large-scale installations in three Hsinchu City parks from Friday (Sept. 10) until Oct. 16.

Created by artists Wang Yao-rae (王耀瑞) and Chang Wen-yao (張文瑤), the main light sculpture features three magpies, the official bird of the city, and Koi swimming in a pond the 13-acre Hsinchu Park.

Meanwhile, Zhongyang Park showcases a fairytale-like forest with light installations designed by National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University. As for the display in Sanmin Park, visitors will see interactive mechanical installations contributed by National Tsing Hua University.

The only indoor digital artwork, produced by Optoma Corporation, is located in the music venue "Wind Livehouse," where holographic projections have been used to build an immersive space. The team has tried to make the audience feel like they are living inside their dreams, according to the Hsinchu City Government.

Visitors to the indoor exhibition must book their visit online and observe COVID-prevention protocols while at the venue.

Light sculptures to bring immersive experience to Taiwan's Hsinchu
(Hsinchu City Government photo)

Light sculptures to bring immersive experience to Taiwan's Hsinchu
(Hsinchu City Government photo)
festival
art
installation
Hsinchu
Hsinchu Park
Zhongyang Park
Sanmin Park
light sculpture

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's I-Mei sends Mid-Autumn gift boxes to US, Japan as thanks for vaccine donations
Taiwan's I-Mei sends Mid-Autumn gift boxes to US, Japan as thanks for vaccine donations
2021/09/04 17:50
Taiwan's young talents set to shine at Art Taipei
Taiwan's young talents set to shine at Art Taipei
2021/09/04 10:02
Taiwan’s HTC joins Cat Art creator to present VR exhibition
Taiwan’s HTC joins Cat Art creator to present VR exhibition
2021/09/01 10:47
Artist takes home Taiwan’s first Korean Ceramic Biennale Gold Award
Artist takes home Taiwan’s first Korean Ceramic Biennale Gold Award
2021/08/27 11:38
New York Asian Film Festival celebrates Taiwan's Ghost Month
New York Asian Film Festival celebrates Taiwan's Ghost Month
2021/08/26 12:43

Updated : 2021-09-07 20:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Actor Nicholas Tse renouncing Canadian citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Actor Nicholas Tse renouncing Canadian citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Sept. 7-20
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Sept. 7-20
COVID cluster infection breaks out in New Taipei kindergarten
COVID cluster infection breaks out in New Taipei kindergarten
Taiwan reports 9 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 9 local COVID cases, no deaths
Filipino students look forward to learning in Taiwan
Filipino students look forward to learning in Taiwan
EVA Air pilots confirmed as delta infections in 2nd such outbreak in Taiwan
EVA Air pilots confirmed as delta infections in 2nd such outbreak in Taiwan
Taiwan sends out 1.1 million texts after COVID cluster case
Taiwan sends out 1.1 million texts after COVID cluster case
Taiwan reports breakthrough infection after Johnson & Johnson jab
Taiwan reports breakthrough infection after Johnson & Johnson jab
Taiwan’s EVA Air scraps Chicago flights, sacks COVID-positive pilot
Taiwan’s EVA Air scraps Chicago flights, sacks COVID-positive pilot
Taiwan climbs 15 places to rank 27th in COVID Recovery Index
Taiwan climbs 15 places to rank 27th in COVID Recovery Index