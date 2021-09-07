Light sculptures to bring immersive experience to Taiwan's Hsinchu

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2021 Hsinchu Art Festival's "light district" will run for one month across the northwestern city.

The "Future of Technology" area of the festival will feature three large-scale installations in three Hsinchu City parks from Friday (Sept. 10) until Oct. 16.

Created by artists Wang Yao-rae (王耀瑞) and Chang Wen-yao (張文瑤), the main light sculpture features three magpies, the official bird of the city, and Koi swimming in a pond the 13-acre Hsinchu Park.

Meanwhile, Zhongyang Park showcases a fairytale-like forest with light installations designed by National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University. As for the display in Sanmin Park, visitors will see interactive mechanical installations contributed by National Tsing Hua University.

The only indoor digital artwork, produced by Optoma Corporation, is located in the music venue "Wind Livehouse," where holographic projections have been used to build an immersive space. The team has tried to make the audience feel like they are living inside their dreams, according to the Hsinchu City Government.

Visitors to the indoor exhibition must book their visit online and observe COVID-prevention protocols while at the venue.



(Hsinchu City Government photo)



(Hsinchu City Government photo)