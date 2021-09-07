Taiwan reports 8 local COVID cases, no deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (Sept. 7) reported eight new local COVID-19 cases.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 12 new coronavirus cases that afternoon, including four imported and eight local. The CECC did not announce any deaths, leaving the total COVID death toll at 837.

Local cases

The eight local cases reported Tuesday include one male and seven females between the ages of five and 50, with the dates of symptom onset ranging from Sept. 1 to Sept. 5. As for the distribution of these cases, seven were in New Taipei City, and one was in Taipei City.

Epidemiological investigations determined that of these, six are from known sources, one is from an unknown source, and one is under investigation. Inquiries are ongoing to clarify the source of the infections.

Imported cases

According to Chen, the four imported cases reported on Tuesday included three males and one female between the ages of 10 and 40. Between Aug. 13 and Sept. 5, they entered the country from India (case No. 16,147), Japan (case No. 16,148), Malaysia (case No. 16,149), and Lesotho (case No. 16,156).

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 2,849,565 COVID tests, with 2,832,159 coming back negative. Out of the 16,047 confirmed cases, 1,444 were imported, 14,550 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was an unresolved case.

A total of 110 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 837 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 827 deaths from local infections, 410 were in New Taipei; 317 in Taipei; 28 in Keelung; 26 in Taoyuan; 15 in Changhua County; 13 in Hsinchu County; five in Taichung; three in Miaoli County; two each in Yilan and Hualien counties; and one each in Taitung County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Nantou County, Kaohsiung City, and Pingtung County. The 10 other deaths were imported cases.