Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan reports 8 local COVID cases, no deaths

New Taipei City reports COVID spike with 7 cases

  724
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/07 14:19
(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (Sept. 7) reported eight new local COVID-19 cases.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 12 new coronavirus cases that afternoon, including four imported and eight local. The CECC did not announce any deaths, leaving the total COVID death toll at 837.

Local cases

The eight local cases reported Tuesday include one male and seven females between the ages of five and 50, with the dates of symptom onset ranging from Sept. 1 to Sept. 5. As for the distribution of these cases, seven were in New Taipei City, and one was in Taipei City.

Epidemiological investigations determined that of these, six are from known sources, one is from an unknown source, and one is under investigation. Inquiries are ongoing to clarify the source of the infections.

Imported cases

According to Chen, the four imported cases reported on Tuesday included three males and one female between the ages of 10 and 40. Between Aug. 13 and Sept. 5, they entered the country from India (case No. 16,147), Japan (case No. 16,148), Malaysia (case No. 16,149), and Lesotho (case No. 16,156).

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 2,849,565 COVID tests, with 2,832,159 coming back negative. Out of the 16,047 confirmed cases, 1,444 were imported, 14,550 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was an unresolved case.

A total of 110 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 837 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 827 deaths from local infections, 410 were in New Taipei; 317 in Taipei; 28 in Keelung; 26 in Taoyuan; 15 in Changhua County; 13 in Hsinchu County; five in Taichung; three in Miaoli County; two each in Yilan and Hualien counties; and one each in Taitung County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Nantou County, Kaohsiung City, and Pingtung County. The 10 other deaths were imported cases.
Covid cases
Covid infections
COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 infections
coronavirus cases

RELATED ARTICLES

COVID cluster infection breaks out in New Taipei kindergarten
COVID cluster infection breaks out in New Taipei kindergarten
2021/09/06 15:49
Taiwan reports 9 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 9 local COVID cases, no deaths
2021/09/06 14:21
New Taipei kindergarten closed after teacher confirmed with COVID
New Taipei kindergarten closed after teacher confirmed with COVID
2021/09/06 10:50
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases, no deaths
2021/09/03 14:24
Taiwan reports 1st imported breakthrough case vaccinated with Sputnik V
Taiwan reports 1st imported breakthrough case vaccinated with Sputnik V
2021/09/02 15:50

Updated : 2021-09-07 14:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Actor Nicholas Tse renouncing Canadian citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Actor Nicholas Tse renouncing Canadian citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Sept. 7-20
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Sept. 7-20
COVID cluster infection breaks out in New Taipei kindergarten
COVID cluster infection breaks out in New Taipei kindergarten
Filipino students look forward to learning in Taiwan
Filipino students look forward to learning in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 9 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 9 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan sends out 1.1 million texts after COVID cluster case
Taiwan sends out 1.1 million texts after COVID cluster case
EVA Air pilots confirmed as delta infections in 2nd such outbreak in Taiwan
EVA Air pilots confirmed as delta infections in 2nd such outbreak in Taiwan
Taiwan’s EVA Air scraps Chicago flights, sacks COVID-positive pilot
Taiwan’s EVA Air scraps Chicago flights, sacks COVID-positive pilot
Taiwan reports breakthrough infection after Johnson & Johnson jab
Taiwan reports breakthrough infection after Johnson & Johnson jab
Taiwan climbs 15 places to rank 27th in COVID Recovery Index
Taiwan climbs 15 places to rank 27th in COVID Recovery Index