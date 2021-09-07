Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Japan’s 4th AstraZeneca vaccine donation arrives in Taiwan

64,000 doses bring total from Japan to 3.4 million

  183
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/07 13:56
A Japanese aircraft carrying 64,000 vaccine doses arrived in Taiwan at 1:03 p.m. Tuesday. 

A Japanese aircraft carrying 64,000 vaccine doses arrived in Taiwan at 1:03 p.m. Tuesday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A total of 64,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday (Sept. 7), the most recent of four donations by Japan totaling more than 3.4 million doses.

Taiwan has also received COVID-19 jabs from the United States, the Czech Republic, Lithuania, and Poland, while Slovakia also promised to donate, but the highest number has come from Japan, CNA reported.

The Japan Airlines plane touched down at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at 1:03 p.m. Tuesday. The first Japanese donation, totaling 1.24 million AstraZeneca doses, arrived on June 4.

The latest action was announced by Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu at a news conference on Sept. 3, when he said Japan was donating a total of 440,000 jabs to Thailand, Vietnam, and Taiwan.

Following his statement, Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said it would draw up a list of Japanese citizens living in Taiwan so that it could use part of the latest shots to inoculate them against the coronavirus.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) and other government officials expressed their gratitude to Japan, describing it as a true friend ready to help in times of need.
vaccine donations
Taiwan-Japan relations
AstraZeneca
vaccines
COVID-19
MOFA
Japan Airlines
Motegi Toshimitsu

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports breakthrough infection after Johnson & Johnson jab
Taiwan reports breakthrough infection after Johnson & Johnson jab
2021/09/06 17:27
EVA Air pilots confirmed as delta infections in 2nd such outbreak in Taiwan
EVA Air pilots confirmed as delta infections in 2nd such outbreak in Taiwan
2021/09/06 16:51
Honduran left-wing opposition party pledges to establish relations with China if elected
Honduran left-wing opposition party pledges to establish relations with China if elected
2021/09/06 16:32
Taiwan reports 9 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 9 local COVID cases, no deaths
2021/09/06 14:21
New Taipei kindergarten closed after teacher confirmed with COVID
New Taipei kindergarten closed after teacher confirmed with COVID
2021/09/06 10:50

Updated : 2021-09-07 14:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Actor Nicholas Tse renouncing Canadian citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Actor Nicholas Tse renouncing Canadian citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Sept. 7-20
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Sept. 7-20
COVID cluster infection breaks out in New Taipei kindergarten
COVID cluster infection breaks out in New Taipei kindergarten
Filipino students look forward to learning in Taiwan
Filipino students look forward to learning in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 9 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 9 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan sends out 1.1 million texts after COVID cluster case
Taiwan sends out 1.1 million texts after COVID cluster case
EVA Air pilots confirmed as delta infections in 2nd such outbreak in Taiwan
EVA Air pilots confirmed as delta infections in 2nd such outbreak in Taiwan
Taiwan’s EVA Air scraps Chicago flights, sacks COVID-positive pilot
Taiwan’s EVA Air scraps Chicago flights, sacks COVID-positive pilot
Taiwan reports breakthrough infection after Johnson & Johnson jab
Taiwan reports breakthrough infection after Johnson & Johnson jab
Taiwan climbs 15 places to rank 27th in COVID Recovery Index
Taiwan climbs 15 places to rank 27th in COVID Recovery Index