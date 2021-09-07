Japan’s 4th AstraZeneca vaccine donation arrives in Taiwan

A Japanese aircraft carrying 64,000 vaccine doses arrived in Taiwan at 1:03 p.m. Tuesday. A Japanese aircraft carrying 64,000 vaccine doses arrived in Taiwan at 1:03 p.m. Tuesday. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A total of 64,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday (Sept. 7), the most recent of four donations by Japan totaling more than 3.4 million doses.

Taiwan has also received COVID-19 jabs from the United States, the Czech Republic, Lithuania, and Poland, while Slovakia also promised to donate, but the highest number has come from Japan, CNA reported.

The Japan Airlines plane touched down at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at 1:03 p.m. Tuesday. The first Japanese donation, totaling 1.24 million AstraZeneca doses, arrived on June 4.

The latest action was announced by Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu at a news conference on Sept. 3, when he said Japan was donating a total of 440,000 jabs to Thailand, Vietnam, and Taiwan.

Following his statement, Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said it would draw up a list of Japanese citizens living in Taiwan so that it could use part of the latest shots to inoculate them against the coronavirus.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) and other government officials expressed their gratitude to Japan, describing it as a true friend ready to help in times of need.