Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

UK deploys 2 navy ships to Indo-Pacific

HMS Tamar, Spey to promote British trade and foreign policies, establish British presence in region

  279
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/07 13:12
HMS Tamar. (Forces.net photo)

HMS Tamar. (Forces.net photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two British naval ships have set off for the Indo-Pacific where they will likely be deployed for the next five years.

HMS Tamar and HMS Spey, two new Offshore Patrol Vessels, left Portsmouth, U.K., on Tuesday (Sept. 7) and embarked on a westerly route to the Pacific Ocean, according to Navy Lookout. The two ships will first traverse the Atlantic and then make a pit stop in the Caribbean before crossing the Panama Canal.

The ships, each weighing in at 2,000 tons, are manned by a crew of just over 40 sailors and will be forward-deployed, rather than forward-based. This way, they are able to stop at “ports of convenience” and not rely on one base for supplies and repairs, per Navy Lookout.

Despite being navy vessels, trade and diplomacy are the primary focuses of their mission, while maritime security is their secondary objective. The Tamar and Spey will visit multiple nations and “host receptions and capability demonstrations” in support of U.K. policies, Navy Lookout said.

The ships will also help the U.K. establish a presence in the Indo-Pacific and obtain intelligence relating to regional naval operations. At least one of the ships is expected to participate in RIMPAC 2022 as well as future Konkan exercises with the Indian navy.

Additionally, port visits are a useful tactic to deepen ties with militaries of partner countries, establish official communication channels, and build up personal contacts.

The arrival of the two ships comes as China’s military activities in the region are becoming an increasing concern for neighboring countries. Currently, the U.K.’s HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft is on a visit to Tokyo.
UK
Indo-Pacific
HMS Tamas
HMS Spey
China
trade
diplomacy

RELATED ARTICLES

Honduran left-wing opposition party pledges to establish relations with China if elected
Honduran left-wing opposition party pledges to establish relations with China if elected
2021/09/06 16:32
Indian think tank reveals depth of Chinese influence operations in world's largest democracy
Indian think tank reveals depth of Chinese influence operations in world's largest democracy
2021/09/06 12:15
European Parliament VP calls for closer Taiwan-EU ties
European Parliament VP calls for closer Taiwan-EU ties
2021/09/06 11:39
Lithuania’s support for Taiwan could sway more EU countries: Report
Lithuania’s support for Taiwan could sway more EU countries: Report
2021/09/05 20:52
Dalian's ‘Kyoto-style promenade’ closes due to anti-Japan sentiment in China
Dalian's ‘Kyoto-style promenade’ closes due to anti-Japan sentiment in China
2021/09/04 13:34

Updated : 2021-09-07 14:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Actor Nicholas Tse renouncing Canadian citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Actor Nicholas Tse renouncing Canadian citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Sept. 7-20
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Sept. 7-20
COVID cluster infection breaks out in New Taipei kindergarten
COVID cluster infection breaks out in New Taipei kindergarten
Filipino students look forward to learning in Taiwan
Filipino students look forward to learning in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 9 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 9 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan sends out 1.1 million texts after COVID cluster case
Taiwan sends out 1.1 million texts after COVID cluster case
EVA Air pilots confirmed as delta infections in 2nd such outbreak in Taiwan
EVA Air pilots confirmed as delta infections in 2nd such outbreak in Taiwan
Taiwan’s EVA Air scraps Chicago flights, sacks COVID-positive pilot
Taiwan’s EVA Air scraps Chicago flights, sacks COVID-positive pilot
Taiwan reports breakthrough infection after Johnson & Johnson jab
Taiwan reports breakthrough infection after Johnson & Johnson jab
Taiwan climbs 15 places to rank 27th in COVID Recovery Index
Taiwan climbs 15 places to rank 27th in COVID Recovery Index