Southern Taiwan's Heito 1909 wins big at MUSE Design Awards

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A landscape project in southern Taiwan has received the Platinum Award at the MUSE Design Awards.

The Heito 1909 project was honored by the MUSE Design Awards in the landscape design category, taking home the greatest accolade, the Platinum Award. The prestigious awards judge entries in 10 categories, such as interior, conceptual, and fashion design.

The design team from ECG International Landscape Consultants transformed a historical Pingtung City sugar factory, which opened to the public in February, into a beautiful 20-acre riverside park. The project provides visitors with a place to enjoy the natural environment within a metropolitan area.

According to the MUSE website, the team said that there are gaps in Taiwan's history because historical buildings have simply been demolished instead of used as sources of inspiration. However, they saved a tiny portion of the era through the Heito project.

Rather than only focusing on iconic buildings, the remaining historical structure was turned into a public facility and a new venue for event-goers. As an underground factory and five wastewater basins can be found in the park, the designers are looking for new possibilities, and modifying the existing structure is just the beginning.



(YHLAA Yi Hsien Lee and Associates photo)



(YHLAA Yi Hsien Lee and Associates photo)