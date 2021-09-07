Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Tropical Storm Chanthu likely to come closest to Taiwan over weekend

Chanthu predicted to come closest to Taiwan from Sept. 11-13

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/07 12:53
Map of Chanthu's projected path. (CWB image)

Map of Chanthu's projected path. (CWB image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A tropical storm that formed this morning (Sept. 7) is currently predicted to come closest to Taiwan over the weekend, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The CWB stated that a tropical depression situated near Guam was upgraded to Tropical Storm Chanthu (璨樹) this morning. The weather bureau stated that it is still uncertain whether the storm will strike Taiwan directly, but it will likely affect the weather in the country.

As of 8 a.m., Tropical Storm Chanthu was about 1,800 kilometers southeast of Taiwan's southernmost tip of Eluanbi, moving northwest at a speed of 10 kilometers per hour. It had a radius of 80 km and was packing maximum sustained winds of 64 kph and gusts of up to 90 kph, the CWB reported.

Based on current data, the CWB projects that Chanthu will come closest to Taiwan between Saturday and Monday (Sept. 11 and 13). Meteorologist and WeatherRisk Explore Inc. CEO Peng Chi-ming (彭啟明) said that Chanthu will likely follow the lower edge of a high-pressure system to the west.

Peng said that the high-pressure ridge is expected to weaken somewhat when the periphery of Chanthu begins to near Taiwan on Friday (Sept. 10). This weakening could draw the tropical storm north and away from the country.

However, Peng said that other weather models, such as the Japan Meteorological Agency and Joint Typhoon Warning Center, predict that the tropical storm will shift southward toward the southern tip of Taiwan. Peng said the current models diverge by nearly 500 km, and for that reason more observation is needed to provide a more accurate estimate of the storm's path.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Conson, which has made landfall in the Philippines, is predicted to make its way to the South China Sea and continue to move west. It is not currently anticipated to have a direct impact on Taiwan.

Tropical Storm Chanthu likely to come closest to Taiwan over weekend
Map of Chanthu's projected path. (JMA image)

Tropical Storm Chanthu likely to come closest to Taiwan over weekend
Map of Chanthu's projected path. (JTWC image)

Tropical Storm Chanthu likely to come closest to Taiwan over weekend
ECMWF Ensemble of projected paths for Chanthu and Conson. (WeatherRisk Explore image)

Tropical Storm Chanthu likely to come closest to Taiwan over weekend
GFS Ensemble of projected paths for Chanthu and Conson. (WeatherRisk Explore image)
tropical storm
tropical storm forecast
typhoon
typhoon forecast
Tropical Storm Chanthu

RELATED ARTICLES

Tropical depression could impact Taiwan by Friday
Tropical depression could impact Taiwan by Friday
2021/09/06 18:20
Taiwan’s autumn will be wet and warm with up to two typhoons
Taiwan’s autumn will be wet and warm with up to two typhoons
2021/08/27 13:33
No storms ahead for Taiwan in near future
No storms ahead for Taiwan in near future
2021/08/21 13:31
Threat of potential tropical storm hitting Taiwan wanes
Threat of potential tropical storm hitting Taiwan wanes
2021/08/18 13:58
Tropical Storm Omais could form east of Taiwan Wednesday
Tropical Storm Omais could form east of Taiwan Wednesday
2021/08/17 13:24

Updated : 2021-09-07 13:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Actor Nicholas Tse renouncing Canadian citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Actor Nicholas Tse renouncing Canadian citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Sept. 7-20
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Sept. 7-20
COVID cluster infection breaks out in New Taipei kindergarten
COVID cluster infection breaks out in New Taipei kindergarten
Filipino students look forward to learning in Taiwan
Filipino students look forward to learning in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 9 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 9 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan sends out 1.1 million texts after COVID cluster case
Taiwan sends out 1.1 million texts after COVID cluster case
EVA Air pilots confirmed as delta infections in 2nd such outbreak in Taiwan
EVA Air pilots confirmed as delta infections in 2nd such outbreak in Taiwan
Taiwan’s EVA Air scraps Chicago flights, sacks COVID-positive pilot
Taiwan’s EVA Air scraps Chicago flights, sacks COVID-positive pilot
Taiwan reports breakthrough infection after Johnson & Johnson jab
Taiwan reports breakthrough infection after Johnson & Johnson jab
Taiwan climbs 15 places to rank 27th in COVID Recovery Index
Taiwan climbs 15 places to rank 27th in COVID Recovery Index