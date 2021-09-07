Alexa
Taiwan's Pingtung to share lessons on containing delta variant at Asia Pacific Cities Summit

County government hopeful about deepening exchanges with other local governments in Asia-Pacific region

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2021/09/07 12:03
Tao Ling-we (left), head of Taipei Trade and Cultural Office in Brisbane, with Brisbane Mayor Adrian Schrinner.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Pingtung County Government will share key lessons about pandemic prevention measures with regional leaders at the 2021 Asia Pacific Cities Summit (APCS) to be held in Brisbane Wednesday (Sept. 8) through Sunday (Sept. 12).

Pingtung’s Deputy Magistrate Wu Li-Hsueh (吳麗雪) will give a presentation drawing on lessons learned from the local government’s successful containment of an outbreak of the COVID-19 delta variant earlier this year, according to a CNA report.

In 2019, Pingtung County joined the APCS for the first time, with Magistrate Pan Meng-an (潘孟安) attending in person, which raised the international profile of the county, per CNA.

The county government said Wu will elevate the Pingtung brand and that this is a prime opportunity to foster industrial collaboration and policy exchanges with other cities. It says it hopes to delve deeper into the four pillars of new urban policy by creating healthy, dynamic, interconnected, and smart cities.

The forum will feature a virtual conference mode, and panelists will discuss the effects of the ongoing COVID pandemic with a special focus on how to develop the economy and respond to the constant changes brought about by the virus.

The APCS was established in 1996 by Brisbane’s city government and is held once every two years.
Pingtung County
Brisbane
Asia-Pacific Conference
Delta variant
pandemic

Updated : 2021-09-07 12:51 GMT+08:00

