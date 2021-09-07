Taiwan's HTC builds world's first holographic music platform

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — HTC’s virtual reality content brand Vive Originals announced the world’s first holographic music platform, Beatday, which is working with Taiwanese band Bisiugroup to present a “concert metaverse.”

Beatday makes use of a front-projected holographic display and low latency 5G technology to bring together people in different locations through metaverses, CNA reported Monday (Sept. 6). According to Beatday, users may customize avatars with earned virtual props and costumes and use them to “freely roam and fly as well as play and interact with friends.”

Aside from Bisiugroup’s holographic concert, Vive Originals has also partnered with musicians Wu Fei (吳霏), Trout Fresh (呂士軒), and Yellow (黃宣) to create holographic music videos accessible by smartphones. The holographic concert and music videos were created using volumetric capture, extended reality (XR), and non-fungible tokens (NFT), allowing users to not only fully explore the virtual spaces but also purchase virtual merchandise.

Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported that as the first musicians to experience a Beatday holographic concert, members of Bisiugroup were excited as they designed three virtual settings for their gig: an abandoned Ximending, a "human body" world, and a digital world.

HTC Vive Originals President Liu Szu-ming (劉思銘) said that while in the early phases it may cost as much as NT$30 million (US$1.88 million) to create a concert, the cost will eventually decrease as the industry develops, RTI reported. With an unlimited and global market, singers, studios, and agencies may profit from box office and NFT profit-sharing, he added.