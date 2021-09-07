Palau president invites Taiwan's VP to visit

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Presidential Office Spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵) on Monday (Sept. 7) said that Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr. has invited Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) to visit the Pacific island country.

Whipps Jr. had extended the invitation to Lai during a recent medical conference both attended, according to Chang. The vice president said that he is eager to visit Palau, but only if time allows and there is a concrete plan, CNA reported.

The spokesperson said that to help promote tourism in Palau, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs plans to have Lai visit the nation this month, with Taiwanese Olympians possibly to accompany him. Whipps Jr. visited Taiwan in March to announce the Taiwan-Palau travel bubble.

Chang said the relevant plans are being made with consideration to epidemic prevention, national security, and other measures. The proposed trip is still in the initial planning stages and will be announced to the public once everything is finalized, he added.

The Taiwan-Palau travel bubble resumed on Aug. 14 after being temporarily halted due to Taiwan’s COVID situation in mid-May.