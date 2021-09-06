German election: Chancellor candidate Scholz meets Macron

German Finance Minister and chancellor hopeful Olaf Scholz was in Paris on Monday, where he met with French President Emmanuel Macron in an effort to show off his diplomacy bonafides just a few week ahead of Germany's federal election.

As France and Germany are the two biggest economies within the European Union, a good relationship with Paris is seen as key for any German leader.

"The challenges of the coming decades require reliable partners," Scholz wrote on Twitter, adding that the discussed working together to addressthe climate crisis and ending the pandemic. He repreated the suggestion that interested governments form an international "climate club," because "we cannot rely on industry" to follow the path of climate neutrality of its own accord.

The finance minister and vice chancellor also highlighted the need for close cooperation between Germany and France within the EU, especially when it came to defense policy.

How are the Social Democrats faring in the polls?

Scholz is hoping his center-left Social Democrats (SPD) can emerge as the strongest party in a new government when Germans head to the polls on September 26. For the past 16 years, the Christian Democrats (CDU) have been the senior party in ruling coalitions under Chancellor Angela Merkel.

In previous election cycles, the SPD has struggled to define itself in opposition to the CDU, particularly as the two have ruled together with the SPD as the junior coalition partner since 2013.

However, in recent weeks the SPD has started polling ahead of the CDU for the first time in years.

This is due in part to Scholz campaigning in a style some analysts have compared to earlier successful CDU campaigns, highlighting that the candidate is both a pragmatist a known quantity unlikely to rock the boat - these include Merkel's 2013 slogan "you know me" and Germany's first post-war Chancellor Konrad Adenauer famously declaring he would try "no experiments."

Others have also suggested that voters are not enthused about Merkel's successor as thehead of the CDU, Armin Laschet, who is also due to visit President Macron later this week for a visit similar to Scholz's.