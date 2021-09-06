Magnitude 5.9 earthquake rocks eastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.9 earthquake rocked eastern Taiwan at 10:00 p.m. on Monday evening (Sept. 6), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 49.4 kilometers east-southeast of Hualien County Hall at a focal depth of 41.7 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7 that gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered a 4 in Hualien County; a 3 in Yilan County, Nantou County, Taichung City, Taitung County, and Changhua County; and a 2 in Chiayi County, New Taipei City, Taipei City, Hsinchu County, Hsinchu City, Yunlin County, Miaoli County, Taoyuan City, Chiayi City, Kaohsiung City, and Tainan City.

A lesser intensity of 1 was felt in Pingtung County. No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.