Taiwan's mountain huts to reopen with 1/3 of original capacity

Only one person per tent, with exceptions for family members

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/06 20:10
Jiaming Lake Mountain Hut (Taiwan News, George Liao photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Mountain cabins in Taiwan’s alpine national parks will reopen with conditions from Sept. 10 as the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed in the country, the Construction and Planning Agency said on Monday (Sept. 6).

Following the Cabinet’s Monday announcement that the Level 2 pandemic alert is to be extended to Sept. 20, with some restrictive measures adjusted, the agency announced in a press release that mountain huts across the country’s national parks will reopen with one-third of their original capacity in order to maintain the social distancing that is necessary for epidemic prevention, CNA reported.

Mealtimes for hikers at mountain huts should be staggered to avoid gatherings, and eating at campsites should take place at airy outdoor spaces or inside tents, according to the agency.

With regard to camping, the agency said that with the exception of family members, a tent is limited to one person.

