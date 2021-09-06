Alexa
Sand sculpture festival in northeast Taiwan features Pixar-themed art

18 sand sculptures on Fulong Beach based on 13 classic Pixar films

  163
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/06 18:59
(Fullon Hotel photo)

(Fullon Hotel photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2021 Fulong International Sand Sculpture Art Festival will take place at Fulong Beach from Sept. 17 to Oct. 31, featuring 18 sand sculptures based on 13 classic Pixar feature films.

The sculpture festival was originally scheduled to open in July, but it was delayed due to a typhoon, which damaged the works already created, CNA reported.

Organizer Fullon Hotel said on Monday (Sept. 6) that about 70% of the sand sculptures have been completed. A group of 10 sand sculptors has spent one and a half months creating the 18 sand sculptures, which feature 40 Pixar characters.

The opening hours of the festival will be 8 a.m.-6 p.m. (admission ends at 5:30 p.m.) Monday to Friday and 8 a.m.- 6:30 p.m. (admission ends at 6 p.m.) Saturday and Sunday.

Fulong Beach, which has an area of 60,000 square meters, reopened to beachgoers in August, according to the hotel.

(Fullon Hotel photos)
