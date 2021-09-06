Taiwan Coast Guard, Marines conduct drill in Dongsha Islands

TAIPEI (Taiwan News）— Coast Guard Administration (CGA) personnel and Marines stationed on Taiwan’s Dongsha Island (東沙群島, Pratas Island) on Sunday (Sept. 5) conducted a military drill involving Taiwan-built Kestrel rockets to test their area denial and anti-armor capabilities.

The CGA said the Dongsha and Nansha islands (南沙群島, Spratly Islands) hold live-fire training exercises every year. Sunday’s drills lasted from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., the CGA said, adding that everything went according to plan, per the Liberty Times.

Last month, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) warned that China has ramped up its military build-up to achieve its goal of seizing Taiwan. The ministry noted that Beijing may launch an all-out assault to capture Taiwan’s outlying islands and coerce Taipei into quickly accepting its conditions, according to the Liberty Times.

China could use remote Taiwanese islands as forward bases to carry out a blockade of Taiwan's main island and coordinate a large-scale invasion, the ministry said.

A recent MND report mentioned that Taiwan plans to use long-range strikes, air and sea control, and joint intelligence and surveillance to deter enemy troops from attacking.