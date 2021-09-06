Taiwan reports breakthrough infection with Johnson & Johnson jab

Vials of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. Vials of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (Sept. 6) reported a breakthrough infection in a man arriving from Gambia inoculated with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

A breakthrough infection is defined as a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 at least 14 days after they have completed the full vaccine schedule. At a press conference on Monday, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced seven imported cases, all of whom were males ranging in age from 20 to 50.

Between Aug. 23 and Sept. 5, they entered the country from Gambia (case No. 16,130), Japan (case No. 16,131), and other countries that have yet to be listed (case Nos. 16,132-16,136). The first case is a Taiwanese man in his 50s who returned to Taiwan from Gambia on Sept. 3.

Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, said that the man had already begun experiencing a cough when he arrived at an airport in Gambia for his flight to Taiwan on Sept. 1.

He entered an epidemic prevention hotel upon arrival in Taiwan and on Sept. 6 tested positive for COVID-19. Lo said that the man had received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in early August.

Since he had been diagnosed with COVID-19 approximately one month after receiving the single-dose vaccine, Lo said that the man has been categorized as a breakthrough infection.