Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan reports breakthrough infection with Johnson & Johnson jab

Taiwanese man returning from Gambia tests positive for COVID 1 month after J&J shot

  111
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/06 17:27
Vials of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine in the United States.

Vials of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (Sept. 6) reported a breakthrough infection in a man arriving from Gambia inoculated with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

A breakthrough infection is defined as a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 at least 14 days after they have completed the full vaccine schedule. At a press conference on Monday, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced seven imported cases, all of whom were males ranging in age from 20 to 50.

Between Aug. 23 and Sept. 5, they entered the country from Gambia (case No. 16,130), Japan (case No. 16,131), and other countries that have yet to be listed (case Nos. 16,132-16,136). The first case is a Taiwanese man in his 50s who returned to Taiwan from Gambia on Sept. 3.

Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, said that the man had already begun experiencing a cough when he arrived at an airport in Gambia for his flight to Taiwan on Sept. 1.

He entered an epidemic prevention hotel upon arrival in Taiwan and on Sept. 6 tested positive for COVID-19. Lo said that the man had received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in early August.

Since he had been diagnosed with COVID-19 approximately one month after receiving the single-dose vaccine, Lo said that the man has been categorized as a breakthrough infection.
Johnson & Johnson
Covid vaccine
breakthrough case
breakthrough infection
COVID-19 vaccine
coronavirus vaccine
Janssen vaccine

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan will begin to administer BNT vaccine to high school students from Sept. 23
Taiwan will begin to administer BNT vaccine to high school students from Sept. 23
2021/09/05 18:57
Taiwan's Taoyuan tightens Level 2 restrictions amid fears of delta outbreak
Taiwan's Taoyuan tightens Level 2 restrictions amid fears of delta outbreak
2021/09/03 17:58
Taiwan high school in Taoyuan closed over feared pilot delta breakthrough cluster
Taiwan high school in Taoyuan closed over feared pilot delta breakthrough cluster
2021/09/03 16:15
Taiwan reports 1st imported breakthrough case vaccinated with Sputnik V
Taiwan reports 1st imported breakthrough case vaccinated with Sputnik V
2021/09/02 15:50
932,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrive in Taiwan
932,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrive in Taiwan
2021/09/02 09:50

Updated : 2021-09-06 18:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan sends out 1.1 million texts after COVID cluster case
Taiwan sends out 1.1 million texts after COVID cluster case
Taiwan’s EVA Air scraps Chicago flights, sacks COVID-positive pilot
Taiwan’s EVA Air scraps Chicago flights, sacks COVID-positive pilot
Taiwan climbs 15 places to rank 27th in COVID Recovery Index
Taiwan climbs 15 places to rank 27th in COVID Recovery Index
Taiwan's Taoyuan tightens Level 2 restrictions amid fears of delta outbreak
Taiwan's Taoyuan tightens Level 2 restrictions amid fears of delta outbreak
'Party is over' in China, time for Taiwan: YouTuber SerpentZA
'Party is over' in China, time for Taiwan: YouTuber SerpentZA
Filipino students look forward to learning in Taiwan
Filipino students look forward to learning in Taiwan
Taiwan high school in Taoyuan closed over feared pilot delta breakthrough cluster
Taiwan high school in Taoyuan closed over feared pilot delta breakthrough cluster
New Taipei City announces measures against COVID delta variant at schools
New Taipei City announces measures against COVID delta variant at schools
Taiwan confirms 2 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 2 local COVID cases
Actor Nicholas Tse renouncing Canadian citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Actor Nicholas Tse renouncing Canadian citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'