Sighting of Taiwan bamboo partridges crossing Nantou road sign of successful rewilding

Partridge family crossing the Nantou road in an orderly fashion. (Liao Chia-chan photo) Partridge family crossing the Nantou road in an orderly fashion. (Liao Chia-chan photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A rare sighting in recent days of a family of Taiwan bamboo partridges in Nantou County’s Puli Township has prompted discussion among netizens on efforts to revive ecological diversity in the area.

A driver traveling along Nantou’s Local Road 68 slowed to a halt as a family of partridges crossed the road in an orderly fashion, according to a Liberty Times report.

The driver then took a photo and shared it on social media. The touching image of the parent partridges leading their obedient chicks, each bird spaced evenly apart and none rushing ahead, proved a hit among netizens.

The driver, Liao Chia-chan (廖嘉展), is a scholar and head of New Homeland Foundation, a local NGO behind a number of community development projects, including the nearby Taumi Eco-Village.

Liao said he was heading back into Puli from the nearby Taumi Eco-Village when he came across the family of birds. The family embodied military discipline and were upstanding pedestrian role models for the animal kingdom, he added, per Liberty Times.

Netizens responded:

"An eco-village truly worthy of the name."

"This is really the most beautiful scenery in Taiwan.”

"It is reminiscent of videos used in the road safety awareness campaign ‘I'm OK, you go first.’"

"It's really cute."