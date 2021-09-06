Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Sept. 7-20

Parent and child wearing masks while paddle boarding in Penghu on Aug. 24. Parent and child wearing masks while paddle boarding in Penghu on Aug. 24. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (Sept. 6) announced that Level 2 restrictions will be extended across the country to Sept. 20.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced on Monday afternoon that although the local outbreak has eased, sporadic cases with unknown sources of infection continue. Therefore, Chen said that the CECC has decided that Level 2 measures will be maintained from Sept. 7-20, with some regulations such as crowd limits eased slightly.

Updated regulations for Level 2:

General principles:

Masks to be worn at all times, with exception of eating and drinking. Real-name registration system and social distancing. Crowd control in businesses and public places with social distance of 1.5 meters indoors and one meter outdoors. Maximum number of people indoors is 80 people and outdoors is 300 people. Indoor dining must follow epidemic control guidelines. Wedding banquets and funerals: Funerals must follow epidemic prevention rules. Limit of 80 indoors and 300 outdoors, toasting individual tables not allowed. Swimming pools and sports venues: Shower facilities, hot and cold water pools, spas, children's wading pools, and other ancillary facilities can be opened under certain conditions. Taiwan Railways Administration: All seats are open for ticket purchasing, with the exception of standing-only tickets. Taiwan High-Speed Rail: All seats are open for ticket purchases so long as they are assigned by number. National scenic spots and sightseeing industry: The upper limit for accommodations has been raised to 80% of capacity. Maximum number of passengers on tour buses has been raised to 80% of capacity. Masks must be worn throughout the tour and eating on the bus is prohibited.

Sectors staying closed during Level 2

Leisure and entertainment venues: