Taiwan’s highest mountains heavily littered with garbage from hikers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Yushan National Park (YNP) headquarters pleaded with hikers to take their garbage down the mountains in a Facebook post on Friday (Sept. 3).

Even though mountain huts in the national park are still closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the YNP has opened some trails for day trips and camping trips, including the route from Tataka Trailhead to the main peak of Yushan for a day hike.

During the park's closure as part of COVID-19 restrictions, the park staff cleaned up the trash that had been hidden in the fields. However, as hikers have returned to the mountains, the amount of garbage has increased, according to the YNP.

“Why on earth is it so difficult to bring one’s own garbage down the mountain?” the park headquarters asked. “Everybody knows what ‘leave no trace’ means, but not many people can really abide by that rule.”

According to the Facebook post, less than one month after the national park partially reopened to hikers, garbage could already be seen every where.

YNP headquarters Deputy Director Lu Shu-huei (盧淑妃) said Saturday that the toilets at the mid-mountain Paiyun Lodge are open to hikers for their convenience, but trash such as instant noodle bowls, single-use chopsticks, and food packages have been found in the toilet garbage cans, where only toilet paper is allowed.



(Yushan National Park Headquarters photos)