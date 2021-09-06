Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s TSMC stock price hits new 6-month high, price target now eclipses NT$1,000

Manufacturer’s price buoyed by speculation chip shortage will last into 2022

  126
By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/06 16:22
The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) at its headquarters, in Hsinchu, Taiwan, January 19, 2021. (Reuters)

The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) at its headquarters, in Hsinchu, Taiwan, January 19, 2021. (Reuters)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Share prices for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC) stock reached a new six-month high of NT$626 (US$22.69) during Monday morning’s (Sept. 6) trading session.

Investors in the U.S. also readjusted TSMC’s price target (its projected future share price) to NT$1,014, according to a UDN report.

In response to the ongoing global shortage in semiconductors, TSMC raised prices for its products last month, increasing prices for the 7nm and 5nm advanced processes by 7% and 9%, respectively, while prices for its other processors jumped by about 20%.

This has investors optimistic about TSMC’s growth, as next year’s gross profit margin is expected to remain at more than 50%, with net profit per share in the range of NT$26 to NT$28.

Investors in the U.S. expect the shortage of foundry capacity will continue into next year and so have increased the target price of TSMC stock to NT$1,014.

With a surge in buying orders on Monday, TSMC’s market value increased by NT$155.5 billion to reach NT$16.23 trillion and added about 50 points to the Taiex index.
TSMC
Taiex
stock price
chip shortage

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s TSMC gains as Tencent, Alibaba lose market value
Taiwan’s TSMC gains as Tencent, Alibaba lose market value
2021/09/03 11:47
Taiwan’s TSMC asking suppliers to reduce prices by 15%
Taiwan’s TSMC asking suppliers to reduce prices by 15%
2021/09/01 12:44
Taiwan’s TSMC remains top global contract chipmaker in Q2
Taiwan’s TSMC remains top global contract chipmaker in Q2
2021/08/31 17:48
TSMC refuses to comment on rumor Denso involved in Sony partnership
TSMC refuses to comment on rumor Denso involved in Sony partnership
2021/08/26 18:07
Taiwan’s TSMC increases chip prices by up to 20% amid global shortage
Taiwan’s TSMC increases chip prices by up to 20% amid global shortage
2021/08/26 14:12

Updated : 2021-09-06 17:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan sends out 1.1 million texts after COVID cluster case
Taiwan sends out 1.1 million texts after COVID cluster case
Taiwan’s EVA Air scraps Chicago flights, sacks COVID-positive pilot
Taiwan’s EVA Air scraps Chicago flights, sacks COVID-positive pilot
Taiwan climbs 15 places to rank 27th in COVID Recovery Index
Taiwan climbs 15 places to rank 27th in COVID Recovery Index
Taiwan's Taoyuan tightens Level 2 restrictions amid fears of delta outbreak
Taiwan's Taoyuan tightens Level 2 restrictions amid fears of delta outbreak
'Party is over' in China, time for Taiwan: YouTuber SerpentZA
'Party is over' in China, time for Taiwan: YouTuber SerpentZA
Filipino students look forward to learning in Taiwan
Filipino students look forward to learning in Taiwan
Taiwan high school in Taoyuan closed over feared pilot delta breakthrough cluster
Taiwan high school in Taoyuan closed over feared pilot delta breakthrough cluster
New Taipei City announces measures against COVID delta variant at schools
New Taipei City announces measures against COVID delta variant at schools
Taiwan confirms 2 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 2 local COVID cases
Dalian's ‘Kyoto-style promenade’ closes due to anti-Japan sentiment in China
Dalian's ‘Kyoto-style promenade’ closes due to anti-Japan sentiment in China