Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

ILIFE Floor Washing Machine Shinebot W455 is now available in Europe

By ilife (Shenzhen) Technology Co. Ltd, Media OutReach
2021/09/06 15:00

SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach - 6 September 2021 - ILIFE, a World-leading robot vacuum manufacturer, announced its availability of Shinebot W455 in Europe Today. Shinebot W455 not only maintains its traditional floor washing capability but also supports smart navigation and app control. With enhanced CV-SLAM Camera Module, W455 solved the problem of lacking user interaction and customize cleaning option.


ILIFE Floor Washing Machine Shinebot W455 is now available in Europe

As the upgrade version of the earlier Shinebot W400, W455 enhanced its Navigation accuracy and obstacle Avoidance. Equipped with 13 sets of high accuracy seniors, W450 could avoid dropping and colliding effectively. The new-added app control function helps customers gain more smarter experience by scheduling Cleaning, selecting clean areas, setting up no-go-zone and customizing cleaning modes.

Same with W400, W455 adopts dual water tanks design, so W455 can realize clean and dirty water separation easily. With ILIFE-innovated Tidalpower cleaning system, W455 could finish 4 steps cleaning cycle at one time: Moisten, Scrub, Suction and Scrape. That's exactly how W455 works cleaning stubborn stains while protecting the floor.

As the star series of ILIFE, ILIFE Shinebot W-series attracted the eyes of thousands of people since its announcement in 2018. With the theme of "harsh to the stain, gentle to the floor", ILIFE shinebot redefine the mopping market with hands-free mopping design and budget friendly price.

Earlier this year, ILIFE launched a fellow robot named W450 in US, which has earned good reputation from customers and high praise by media. By great expectation from European fans, ILIFE W455 finally debut on AliExpress today with an initial price of $199. This price only last 4 days from 9/6~9/9.


One thing worth mentioning is that together with shinebot W455, ILIFE also new launched a new steam mop S50 with the sub-brand name of Easine. Please check out here for more details.

About ILIFE

Founded in 2010, ILIFE Technology is an intelligent cleaning company focus on cleaning products including robot vacuums, floor washing machine and cordless vacuum cleaners. Follow us on Social Media IconFacebook, Social Media IconYoutube, Social Media IconInstagram. For more information, please visit: Social Media Iconhttps://www.iliferobot.com/


#ilife

Updated : 2021-09-06 17:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan sends out 1.1 million texts after COVID cluster case
Taiwan sends out 1.1 million texts after COVID cluster case
Taiwan’s EVA Air scraps Chicago flights, sacks COVID-positive pilot
Taiwan’s EVA Air scraps Chicago flights, sacks COVID-positive pilot
Taiwan climbs 15 places to rank 27th in COVID Recovery Index
Taiwan climbs 15 places to rank 27th in COVID Recovery Index
Taiwan's Taoyuan tightens Level 2 restrictions amid fears of delta outbreak
Taiwan's Taoyuan tightens Level 2 restrictions amid fears of delta outbreak
'Party is over' in China, time for Taiwan: YouTuber SerpentZA
'Party is over' in China, time for Taiwan: YouTuber SerpentZA
Filipino students look forward to learning in Taiwan
Filipino students look forward to learning in Taiwan
Taiwan high school in Taoyuan closed over feared pilot delta breakthrough cluster
Taiwan high school in Taoyuan closed over feared pilot delta breakthrough cluster
New Taipei City announces measures against COVID delta variant at schools
New Taipei City announces measures against COVID delta variant at schools
Taiwan confirms 2 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 2 local COVID cases
Dalian's ‘Kyoto-style promenade’ closes due to anti-Japan sentiment in China
Dalian's ‘Kyoto-style promenade’ closes due to anti-Japan sentiment in China