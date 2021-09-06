Alexa
Taiwan Air Force conducts rehearsal drill ahead of Han Kuang exercise

F-16V, Mirage 2000, IDF, early warning aircraft practiced taking off and landing on Pingtung highway

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/06 14:58
Taiwan Air Force F-16 fighter jet lands on a closed section of highway during the annual Han Kuang military exercises. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Air Force on Monday (Sept. 6) conducted a takeoff and landing rehearsal drill ahead of the annual Han Kuang exercise.

Monday's drill began at 5 a.m. in Pingtung and involved an F-16V, Indigenous Defense Fighter (IDF), Mirage 2000, and an E-2K early warning aircraft, according to TTV News.

Military officials said the most anticipated drill is the highway landing exercise in Pingtung’s Jiadong Township, which will take place on Sept. 15 at 6:30 am and last for about half an hour, CNA reported. One of each of Taiwan’s main fighter jets (IDF, Mirage 2000, and F-16V) will participate in the drill, as well as one E-2K early warning aircraft.

Han Kuang 37 will be held from Sept. 13-17 and will be a live-fire exercise. The computer simulation component of the annual wargames was held in April, while the live-fire part was originally scheduled to be conducted from July 12-16. However, it was postponed to Sept. 13-17 due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

According to military sources, the scale of this year’s exercise has been reduced due to COVID concerns. Nevertheless, the highway landing drill will take place as planned.

The purpose of the takeoff and landing drill is meant to prepare pilots for highway landings in case the Pingtung Air Base tarmac is damaged from an enemy missile strike.
Taiwan
Taiwan Air Force
F-16V
Mirage 2000
IDF
E-2K early warning aircraft
Han Kuang exercise

