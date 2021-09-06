Taiwan reports 9 local COVID cases, no deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (Sept. 6) reported nine new local COVID-19 cases.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 16 new coronavirus cases that afternoon, including seven imported and nine local ones. The CECC did not announce any deaths, leaving the total COVID death toll at 837.

Local cases

The nine local cases reported Monday include five males and four females between the ages of five and 20, with the dates of symptom onset ranging from Aug. 28 to Sept. 4. As for the distribution of these cases, all nine were in New Taipei City.

Quarantine numbers

Chen pointed out that among the 14,814 cases announced between May 11 and Sept. 4, 13,742, or 92.8%, have been released from quarantine.

Imported cases

According to Chen, the seven imported cases reported on Monday were all men ranging in age from 20 to 50. Between Aug. 23 and Sept. 5, they entered the country from Gambia (case No. 16,130), Japan (case No. 16,131), and other countries that have yet to be listed (case Nos. 16,132-16,136).

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 2,819,374 COVID tests, with 2,801,429 coming back negative. Out of the 16,035 confirmed cases, 1,440 were imported, 14,542 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was an unresolved case.

A total of 110 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 837 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 827 deaths from local infections, 410 were in New Taipei; 317 in Taipei; 28 in Keelung; 26 in Taoyuan; 15 in Changhua County; 13 in Hsinchu County; five in Taichung; three in Miaoli County; two each in Yilan and Hualien counties; and one each in Taitung County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Nantou County, Kaohsiung City, and Pingtung County. The 10 other deaths were imported cases.